Totoro and Jiji are ready to join you on all your summer adventures.

Studio Ghibli is famous for keeping old-school traditions alive, both in its animated movies and its official merchandise range. That’s why this summer, at the studio’s specialty retail chain, Donguri Kyowakoku, you’ll be able to pick up a couple of new folding fans, or “sensu” as they’re known in Japanese. Not only are they designed to help you feel cool on hot summer days, they’ll also make you look cool, with two sweet, summery designs to choose from.

First up is the “Kiki’s Delivery Service Fan – Lemon“, which features black cat Jiji surounded by lemons and lemon flowers, against a beautiful sky blue background.

The refreshing blue-and-yellow hues will deliver a sense of coolness every time you open the fan to use it, while the fresh lemon pattern is said to be reminiscent of a summer garden filled with a refreshing scent.

Extra details include Jiji’s pawprints and the “Kiki” symbol, shaped like the bread wreath in the bakery from the film, alongside the words, “Kiki’s Delivery Service“.

Even the frame is adorned in cute cutout details in the shape of Totoro, Jiji’s pawprint, and Kiki’s red bow.

▼ Fans of My Neighbour Totoro can opt for the “Water Rings and Goldfish” design.

This beautiful fan will keep you cool with the help of Totoro, depicted with his mouth open, as if sending out a refreshing gust of cool wind.

Water rings and goldfish give the design an even greater sense of coolness and movement, while Soot Sprites and the mouthless Small Totoro add moments of surprise to the scene.

This one too, has cut-out details on the frame, in the shape of Totoro and flowers that look like sakura, but are also reminiscent of the flowers seen in the film.

▼ Fans this beautiful need protecting, and Ghibli is here to help do that with two matching fan covers.

Named for the traditional Japanese colour they represent, the “indigo” version has a lovely, handmade feel to it, with an embroidered Totoro design as the main feature.

The “yamabuki-iro” design, with an embroidered Jiji, features a traditional golden-yellow hue that takes its name from the Japanese kerria flower (“yamabuki”), which has bright golden-yellow blossoms.

These fans, and their cute characters, are ready to accompany you on all your outings this summer, and the chain is also releasing a cute musical diorama to enhance the summertime vibes.

The fans and their protective covers will become available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) from 10 a.m. (JST) on 20 June, with the fans priced at 4,070 yen each (US$25.34) and the covers priced at 1,870 yen.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

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