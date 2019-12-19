You might want to grab these Black Cat and Baby Cat brushes even if you’re not putting on any makeup.

Cosmetics are all about visual enhancement, It’s right there in the name, after all, so it’s not such a surprise that Japan has a new line of makeup brushes that are, themselves, pleasing to the eye.

But what makes these brushes truly special isn’t how they look, but how they feel.

Each of the brushes is shaped like an adorable cat’s paw, and the four biggest in the set get an additional upgrade; the paws are soft and squeezable, giving you the sensation of holding hands with a feline friend as you apply the fine touches to get your makeup looking just right.

Two different designs are on offer: Black Cat and Baby Cat, as the white-and-pink version is called. Both feature a charming ribbon motif just below the paw, but the Black Cat set also adds a crescent moon for some extra alluring intrigue.

With a total of 11 brushes in each set, you’ll want some way to keep them all together. Thankfully, the bundles also include a zip-close holding pouch…which is, naturally, also cat paw-shaped.

Both sets are being offered by Japanese novelty goods chain Village Vanguard, identically priced at 15,600 yen (US$144) and available online here. Shipping is slated for mid-January, so until then you’ll have to make do with just cat paw hand cream, marshmallows, and computer mice.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]