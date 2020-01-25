Japanese fan artists give us a glimpse of what a normal life would be like in the amazing world of Pokémon.
Part of what makes the Pokémon world so special is that unlike some other fantasy stories, where mysterious creatures can only be found in remote corners of the wilderness, there are Pocket Monsters everywhere. Sure, rare species might only inhabit secluded environments, but overall, Pokémon are as prevalent as pets are in the real world.
So what if you lived in the world of Pokémon, but not as a Pokémon Trainer or adventurer. What if you were just a normal person?
That’s the question Japanese Twitter users have been answering with the hashtag #ポケモンと生活, or “living with Pokémon.”
帰りを待ってくれるピカチュウ #ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/VSNTXGqNTG—
東みなつ (@azuma_m) January 21, 2020
Say, for example, you had a pet Pikachu and a job. Your affectionate little buddy would probably be waiting in the entryway for you to get home, and if you got held up at the office, maybe he’d doze off, but still want to be as close to you as possible the second you stepped in the door.
Keeping with the Pokémon-as-pets analogy, you’d probably want to buy your Meowth a pet bed…and his feline-like instincts mean he’d probably ignore your generosity and instantly claim the cardboard box instead.
そっちじゃない
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/Dm12tQ4NOU—
ずみ (@zzz_zumi) January 22, 2020
What if you lived in an apartment that doesn’t allow non-human tenants? Don’t worry, because just like Japan has cat and other animal cafes, there’d be Pokémon cafes too (not to be confused with the real-life Pokémon Cafe in Tokyo).
▼ “I took a different route on my way to school, and found a cafe filled with Eevees,” tweets @tracco_t.
#ポケモンと生活 通学路をちょっとだけ外れたところに、イーブイたちのいるカフェがあるらしい https://t.co/zbCTORN0JK—
きくよし:kikuyosy (@tracco_t) January 22, 2020
Most artists, though, have been offering visions of how living with Pokémon would affect your home life. Sometimes there would be challenges, like your pet Whooper cheerfully tracking mud into your house after playing in the sludge outside…
ウパー放し飼いにするとおそとでめっちゃ泥遊びしてくるから気を付けた方がいい
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/D8M1y83q9f—
こまる🦈 C97月チ 40a (@ruu_bot) January 22, 2020
…or your Marill Water-type turning the kitchen sink into its own private play pool.
▼マリルは キッチンのシンクで かってに みずあびをはじめた！
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/AEsuXTXr87—
りお (@xmario_05x) January 21, 2020
Maybe your mom would send you photos of the family Yamper with signs around its neck saying “I was a bad boy and ate my owners’ curry.”
実家からたまにこういう写真が送られてくる
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/rO9jfGyIg3—
牛乳🛡🦋❄️ (@gyunyu_150_ut) January 21, 2020
But there would also be plenty of times having a Pokémon in your life would make things so much easier. For example, say goodbye to riding the bus or train to school when your faithful Gardevoir is there to teleport you directly to and from class.
テレポート通勤通学
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/GmHZYkrZtN—
木澄 玲生👠2/23春コミ (@kisumirei41) January 21, 2020
▼ Skipping the train would be especially handy if it was crowded with Wooloos (or Polyesterools).
満ウールー電車
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/F8nYiGZgSm—
オシラ (@ct5588mm) January 21, 2020
Having trouble getting out of bed in the first place? Beheeyem would be there to help force you out of your too-cozy-for-your-own-good cocoon by using its Psychic-type powers to levitate away your blankets.
#ポケモンと生活
寝起きが大変悪いので毎朝オーベムが起こしてくれる。(手荒い) https://t.co/xCH8SBnhEO—
まい伍🕊にじそ03🕊B15-16 (@Maigo_pgon9) January 21, 2020
▼ Machamp’s four arms would make it a true champ at babysitting.
ベビーシッターカイリキーさん
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/1GLoKtyL0o—
せるこ (@seruko) January 22, 2020
Another thing to consider: since some pets have long life spans, the same should be true for Pokémon, as shown by this series of time-lapse family portraits featuring the household’s evolving Poké pet.
このタグ見て思い出した結構前に話題になったポケモンカード。一緒に年取るって嬉しいよね #ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/7BE89qBe6O—
じゅま@志波横雄 (@722otaota217) January 22, 2020
Speaking of emotional connections, what about Pokémon therapy, where children going through such extreme emotional distress that they can no longer attend school go through a rehabilitation process that includes interaction with caring Pocket Monster species?
#ポケモンと生活
🌸ポケモンセラピー🌼
不登校になってから精神不安定になってしまった僕と大好きなポケモンたち。一緒にいると心が落ち着いて和まされます✨ https://t.co/WDQABNW1yM—
ふくろう (@Fukurou_0928) January 22, 2020
▼ Litwick helping a student during a late-night study session
#ポケモンと生活
ヒトモシに照らしてほしい https://t.co/wxwuP60ssa—
ぬるま (@mint_nullma) January 22, 2020
Taking care of one another goes both ways, though, of course.
▼ “Is your Ditto suffering from Copy Exhaustion and becoming overly stiff? Nurse Joy recently taught me how to relax it with massage.”
おうちのメタモン、「へんしん疲れ」で体が固まっていませんか？先日ジョーイさんに教わったメタモン用のマッサージがとても良く効いたのでまとめました。うちの子はこの３つで肌にツヤがもどり、へんしんするときにかかる時間も短くなりました！… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
うやむや (@itsumo_uyamuya) January 22, 2020
▼ Setting up different habitats for baby Charmanders, Squirtles, and Bulbasaurs
御三家のかいかた（再掲） #ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/Mjxz3PWqPf—
ツク之助◆カプセルトイ発売中 (@tukunosuke) January 21, 2020
▼ Making sure Sobble stays hydrated
過去絵で失礼！水を飲むのが下手なメッソンと上手なメッソン #ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/80kyHHM8xo—
きなこもち (@kinakomocheeni) January 21, 2020
But while sharing a home with a Pokémon would mean making compromises and having less personal space…
これやりたい
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/Msuwvfl34t—
寝路:GLF29言問04 (@nejirinbooo) January 22, 2020
…at the end of the day…
ブースターとフォッコと
暮らしてる社会人くん
冬は暖かすぎて朝起きられません
#ポケモンと生活 https://t.co/7VtsismZIW—
マコトゥー (@mako_mickt) January 22, 2020
…we think it’d be totally worth it.
Source: Twitter via IT Media
Featured image: Twitter/@tracco_t
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply