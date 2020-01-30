The only cafe in Japan where you can enjoy the company of a capybara, the world’s largest living rodent.

Over the years, we’ve seen a number of cat cafes open in Japan, each distinguishing themselves from one another with all sorts of unique features ranging from Edo-period interiors, shelves filled with manga, and Japanese bathhouse decorations.

Now there’s a new cat cafe that’s just opened up in Tokyo’s Kichijoji district, and this one is like no other in the country as it’s home to a capybara as well.

Called the Capy Neko Cafe, (“neko” is the Japanese word for “cat”), this newly opened space lets customers play with felines just as they would at any other cat cafe.

There are plenty of ledges and hammocks for cats to snooze in when they want time to themselves away from customers, as the humans who visit are only permitted to pet and play with cats when they’re approached by them.

Unlike other cat cafes, though, this one has a furry capybara called Tawashi, which translates to “scrubbing brush”, as a nod to his bristly scrubbing-brush-coloured fur.

Capybara are the world’s largest living rodents, and while they’re native to South America, in Japan they’re so beloved there’s even an anime character dedicated to them. While they’re usually kept in zoos, Tawashi is a friendly capybara who likes to spend time snacking and napping on the couch, seemingly happy to be surrounded by cats and humans.

▼ Tawashi loves to be petted by humans.

Like more and more cat cafes these days, the felines at Kapi Neko Cafe are all rescue cats who are looking for their forever homes. Staff hope that by spending time with the cats at the cafe, customers will be able to form a bond with one or more of the animals and welcome them into their homes.

Rates at the cafe start at 2,200 yen for a one-hour slot for adults, with 30-minute extensions available for 1,100 yen. Advance reservations online are recommended, and if you prefer to bathe naked while gazing at capybaras, there’s a place in Japan where you can do that too.

Cafe Information

Capy Neko Cafe / カピねこカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Musashino-shi, Kichijoji Minami-cho 1-5-10 PLATANO 2F

東京都武蔵野市吉祥寺南町1-5-10 PLATANO 2階

Open 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

