This 24-7 stream is purr-fect for feline better.

Cat cafes are a way for people to get their cute animal fix, since apartments in Japan that allow pets are few and far between. Sipping on a fancy drink in a fancy location, all the while petting adorable cats can be a great way to relax.

Of course, that was in the Before Times, when COVID wasn’t a thing. Now that going out has become more difficult, cat cafes have had to join many other businesses in evolving too.

And one cafe, Nyandan-tei in Tokyo, has taken the ingenious step of livestreaming a section of their shop to Twitch.

▼ A screenshot of feeding time from a recent stream,

complete with lazy licking and jealous stares.

The stream’s name is nukumaro2020, and its goal is to help the abandoned cats who live at the cafe find new homes, get donations to provide supplies for the cats, and give viewers a soothing cat cafe experience.

Of course, just like any other stream on Twitch, viewers can chat with each other, and subscribers not only get access to some cute emotes, but also know that they’re helping some cute cats get food and medicine.

▼ The stream is live almost all the time, so you can watch the cats sleep at night…

▼ …and sleep during the day too! I mean, they are cats after all.

They’ve even set up photos of the cats, so you can tell who is who while you’re watching. Here’s just a few of them:

▼ There’s curious Nagi-kun, wise Pyonsuke-kun,

and Kyoshiro-kun who’s kinda confused but just happy to be here.

▼ Not to mention the alluring Rei-chan, the shy Momo-chan,

and Jun-chan who has a smile and something up her sleeve!

With soothing background music, the stream is perfect for studying or just relaxing. If you’re in the mood for some cats, be sure to check them out here on Twitch.

Now if we could just get some samurai props from the Edo-period cat cafe, we could have a whole period drama streamed live! Does anyone have a spare cat-ana?

Images: Twitch/nukomaro2020

