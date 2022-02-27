All the cool cats in Japan have one.

Now that the Winter Olympics are behind us and all the creepy men dressed like pandas on the street have gone home, its time to prepare for the blistering hot summer months that lie ahead. It’s a particularly difficult time for our furry friends who need to endure the heat with a constant layer of fur. This is a problem that CattyMan, the feline-oriented arm of major dog goods company DoggyMan, has set out to remedy with their line of Hinnyari Oyatsu Time (Icy Snack Time) cat beds.

There are three types of bed, starting with the Hinnyari Kakigori (Icy Shaved Ice) bed. This palatial soft dome is shaped like a cup of ice shavings drenched in strawberry syrup and some extra cubes on the side that can act as throw pillows for cats to rest their heads on or just bat around the room as they see fit.

Next is the Fresh Fruit Sandwich, which is a large fluffy cushion shaped like a diagonally cut half of sandwich filled with whipped cream and fruit. When your cat enters, it becomes one with the sandwich and undoubtedly has some sweet dreams next to its kiwi fruit pillow.

The orange is also removable, allowing for different entrance and exit orientations and aesthetic fruit orientations.

Finally, there’s the Shuwatto Soda Candy (Effervescent Soda Candy) bed shaped like a bright blue bar of ice candy. Its box-like shape is sure to please kitties of all shapes and sizes, and comes with a blanket styled as a wrapper for those not-so-hot nights or simply hiding out. The wrapper/blanket also makes a rustling sound when disturbed, which ought to drive cats wild with curiosity.

All of these beds don’t just look the part of staying cool either, they all use a specially designed material that stays cool to the touch.

All Hinnyari Oyatsu Time beds went on sale now at pet supply stores in Japan, with prices varying by location. Luckily, that gives cat owners more than enough time to track down the style that best suits their pets’ summer tastes before the heat really kicks in.

