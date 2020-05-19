In less time than it takes to brew a cup of java, you could have a new face covering.

Earlier this month, we showed you how to make a face mask out of a sock. Quick and easy, the method has a lot going for it, with the downside that you lose a sock in the process, and so while your face may be covered, you might end up barefoot.

So today, let’s look at something you’re more likely to have a stock of spares of, and make a mask out of a coffee filter.

Once again, our mask-making guru/Guinea pig Go Hatori’s adventure began at a branch of 100 yen store chain Daiso, where the staff was sharing the technique. Starting with the materials and equipment, you’ll need:

● One coffee filter

● Two rubber bands

● Scissors

● Glue

Nothing too fancy or pricey there, right? Step one is to apply some glue along the edge of the section where the filter opens.

▼ Caution: Make sure you’re not accidentally applying honey instead.

Once the glue has dried, make a five-millimeter (0.2-inch) fold towards the unglued side of the mask.

Grab your scissors, and make thin cuts along both the long, straight edges.

Then trim off the short section at the back, which will allow the mask to open up.

Last, slide rubber bands into the notches on the filter’s inner surface…

…and you’re done!

Once you’ve got the hang of it, the whole process shouldn’t take you more than a minute, and that’s including the time spent waiting for the glue to dry.

The speed and ease means you can make as many masks as you need with next to no hassle. And if you’re wondering what other surprising things your coffee filters are capable of, here’re a few of them.

Photos, videos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]