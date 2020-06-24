Perfect for your tastebuds and your Instagram feed!

Japan is certainly no stranger when it comes to desserts that look too good to eat. From impressive yet adorable cupcakes to actual pieces of art, you’re sure to find an array of majestic sweets to tickle your fancy. One dessert in particular that made the rounds on social media a while back was this water drop cake. Now, thanks to restaurant Kamakura Goro in Kanagawa Prefecture, you can order a new type of water cake to enjoy at home.

The dessert is called Mizu Anmitsu (“Water Anmitsu“). Anmitsu is a traditional Japanese dessert that is usually made of small cubes of agar jelly, often served with sweet bean paste and fruit. Kamakura Goro’s Mizu Anmitsu is a unique take on the standard anmitsu, using water sourced from Mt. Fuji itself.

While normal anmitsu is already quite delicious, mizu animitsu’s strength comes from the fact that it literally melts in your mouth. The second you pop the jiggly jelly treat on your tongue, you instantly feel refreshed; perfect for the upcoming summer months in Japan. Mizu anmitsu comes with adzuki bean paste from Hokkaido and black honey from Okinawa, so you feel like you’re getting a round trip of Japan on your tastebuds.

If you fancy trying one of these sweet treats but don’t want to travel to Kanagawa, fear not! They are now available online just in time for summer! They are also available in select department stores throughout Tokyo, including Daimaru Tokyo, Mitsukoshi Ginza and Seibu Ikebukuro. The packets are sold individually for 270 yen (US$2.50) each, but if one packet just doesn’t quench your water drop cake thirst, you can order the ‘Filled to the Brim Box‘ of 20 packets. The box is being sold for 5,180 yen and is exclusive to the online store.

The Mizu Anmitsu sweets will be on sale from June 18 to the end of August, so if you’re looking for the perfect summer sweet to snack on/snap for your Instagram, be sure to check out the Kamakura Goro website and grab yourself a box!

Related: Kamakura Goro official website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!