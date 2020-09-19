Show off your favorite character in style.

If you’re an anime figure collector, you’ll probably want to display your favorites with pride–that is, if you’re not bent on taking them with you wherever you go. But if you haven’t quite found the right way to show them off, then novelty production company Happy Joint has a great product for you: a clear display case that has a turn table and two different kinds of internal lighting.

Happy Joint has been making the Stage 360 case for a while now, and if the product reviews are any indication, anime fans love it. It has lots of awesome features that make this case perfect for displaying your favorite character.

For starters, they each have a circular LED light on the ceiling of the case to illuminate your figure from above. It can change between white light, yellow light, and a soft white color, and it can be turned off, so you can choose what kind of lighting you want.

They also have a 360-degree turntable and a backing mirror, so you can see every angle of the figure without ever taking it out of the case.

Cases of the same size link together seamlessly, which is perfect if you have a collection of the same character or of one anime that you want to display together.

Each case also comes with eight adjustable, white, LED corner spotlights (four on the bottom and four on the top), so you’re not only getting a 360-degree view of your figure, but you can light it up from all angles.

What’s more, Happy Joint has just released four new LED corner light colors: red, blue, rainbow, and blacklight. You can choose a color that fits the character’s personality or story, or just a color that you like. They all look awesome, so you can’t go wrong (though we would recommend not buying the blacklight version if you bought your figure used).

You can use one color, or mix and match. It’s totally up to you and your preferences.

The rainbow lights twinkle, too, for an extra special effect!

There are three sizes: small (20 x 20 x 27.5 centimeters, or 7.9 x 7.9 x 10.8 inches), medium (20 x 20 x 37.5 centimeters), and large (20 x 20 x 47.5 centimeters). You should be able to fit most figure sizes in one of these cases; just make sure not to buy one that’s too small!

The cases retail for 15,000 yen (US$142.95), 16,000 yen, and 17,000 yen, depending on the size, and the different colored lights sell for 1,500 yen per set of four. To celebrate the release of the new colored LED corner lights, they’re also offering a special campaign where you’ll get a set of LED lights in your choice of color for free when you order one case. That’s a pretty sweet deal, so head over to Happy Joint’s Yahoo! Shop or their Rakuten Shop if you want to buy a case for yourself.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!