2020 has changed the way we work, travel and socialise, and in Japan, where a lot of people live away from their families and childhood towns, that means missing out on trips back home for special holidays and occasions in order to keep families safe from coronavirus.

Aware of the toll this can take on families, companies are now creating products to help bridge the gap and bring people together during the pandemic, despite the physical distance between them. So it’s a perfect moment for Studio Ghibli to release a novel product that allows you to let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them, and it’s called Ohashi no Tegami.

Ohashi no Tegami translates to “Letter of Chopsticks” or “Chopsticks Letter” and that’s exactly what these are — a pair of chopsticks neatly packaged in a slim box that doubles as both a letter and envelope.

▼ Check out this cute video that shows how to send the Chopsticks Letter.

There are three different characters to choose from, starting with No Face from the 2001 movie Spirited Away.

The receiver’s address can be written on the outside of the box, while the character’s face peeks through the clear window, bringing smiles to everyone who comes across it during the delivery process.

▼ Within Japan, these boxes can be sent with a 120-yen (US$1.15) stamp attached to the front.

The personal message, written inside the box, is safely concealed from public view until opened by the person receiving it.

The second character in the range is Jiji, the magical talking black cat from the 1989 film Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ Each box in the range comes with a beautiful design befitting the theme of the movie.

The final character in the collection is a small Totoro, accompanied by some cheeky soot sprites (dust bunnies).

▼ The nature theme is strong with this one.

Each message section inside the box comes with a cute little illustration on the side to match the featured character.

Sending chopsticks to loved ones is a nice way to have your presence felt at every meal, even though you might not be able to physically be there in person.

And given they’re priced at a reasonable 1,430 yen (US$13.65) each — from Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online — we’ll be able to buy two so we can one keep for ourselves…and have some money left over to buy one of these gorgeous Spirited Away figurines!

Source, images: PR Times

