Want to get your soak on with a lazy egg or with a frog?

What’s better than a Sanrio character collab bath? One with a ton of floating balls (you know, like a ball pit), a special cafe menu, and so much more. That’s exactly what Tokyo spas Raku Spa 1010 Kanda and Gokurakuyu in Tama Center are serving up in their multi-part character campaigns this autumn season.

▼ There’s a lot going on here, which we’ll explain shortly!

Between October 16 and November 15, the two spas will switch up the interior of their baths to fit one of two Sanrio character themes: Gudetama or Kero Kero Keroppi!

Raku Spa 1010 Kanda will offer the Gudetama bath between October 16 and October 25, then they’ll switch to the Kero Kero Keroppi theme from November 6 to November 15. Gokurakuyu in Tama Center are doing the same but with the schedule reversed.

Our favorite lazy egg will brighten up your bath time with his vibrant yellow yolks, and Kero Kero Keroppi’s adorable green color will give you a sense of peace.

▼ Finally, you can hang out with Gudetama doing what he does best: nothing.

▼And with all of these smiling frogs, you can’t help but smile along with them!

If you’re feeling hungry after all that relaxing, you can enjoy the spa restaurants’ respective collaboration menus! Each cafe will offer seven different Gudetama and Kero Kero Keroppi-themed dishes ranging from full meals to desserts, such as this adorable vegetable curry featuring both characters.

▼ The desserts are also a must-eat!

But that’s not where all of the excitement ends. When you purchase any of the collab menu items, you’ll also receive a free collectable coaster. You’ll receive one of 11 random designs specific to each restaurant for a total of 22 different designs.

▼ Here are the coasters available at Gokurakuyu in Tama Center…

▼ …and here are the Raku Spa 1010 Kanda ones! Which do you like more?

And, of course, each of the restaurants will be decked out in Gudetama and Kero Kero Keroppi decor, which also happens to coincide with Japan’s Halloween season.

▼ Eggs as far as the eye can see.

▼ And Kero Kero Keroppi almost looks spooky here!

Other collaboration goodies include a limited-edition hand towel, a photo spot, and a quiz that has a postcard set prize. It’s a great way to get your fill of Sanrio goodness, some fun, and some relaxation into this hectic year. The only thing that would make it perfect is the return of the Gudetama McFlurry!

Related: Raku Spa 1010 Kanda website, Gokurakuyu Tama Center website

Source and images: @press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!