What’s old is Shin again!

As we reported previously, McDonald’s Japan has re-released the hugely popular Chicken Tatsuta burgers. However, this time it’s a collaboration with the release of the new Ultraman reboot Shin Ultraman.

That’s great news for fans of both the sandwich and tokusatsu series, but there’s another nice touch in this campaign that shouldn’t slip by unnoticed. McDonald’s has also set up a webpage that lets you generate your own custom title in the distinctly groovy ’60s and ’70s Japanese sci-fi style font used for Shin Ultraman.

▼ The Chicken Tatsuta and Shin Chicken Tatsuta boxes are labeled in the Ultraman and Shin Ultraman fonts respectively

The logo maker website can be found here, and it’s very easy to use. Just type whatever you want into the text box, but sadly, the text is quite limited to only six katakana characters.

▼ A shout-out to my favorite Japanese electronic artist

Then click generate (ロゴを作る) and in seconds your image is created. The word you typed in will be added to the top caption of “Return of [TEXT]” or “Shin [TEXT]” (“New [TEXT]”) along with a picture of a Chicken Tatsuta and Ultraman character.

▼ “Shin Doddodo”

After the image is made, you are given the option of tweeting it for all to see. They don’t seem to have any kind of filter on it either, which means anyone is free to come up with the most juvenile caption they can think of, if you’re into that kind of thing. Or, you can even make a wholesome, heartwarming story out of it.

▼ “Return of a Lost Cat”

Or you can recreate the classic Japanese meme of blatantly mislabeling images.

▼ “Return of Big Mac”

▼ “Shin Godzilla”

The six-character sky’s the limit with the Ultraman title generator. All jokes aside, the Chicken Tatsuta is one of McDonald’s Japan’s top tier burgers. Shin Ultraman is looking like a treat as well with the same team and vibe as the highly regarded Shin Godzilla movie behind it, and will hit theaters on May 13th.

▼ “Return of Good Times”

You can say that again, generated chicken sandwich poster!

Source: Ultraman Style Logo Maker via Netlab

Photos: Ultraman Style Logo Maker (made by SoraNews24)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!