And how do you even get it home in one piece?

As long-time readers of our site will know, our beloved reporter Mr. Sato has a passion for bread (especially big ones), even trying to find the largest melon bread in Japan. One day, as he was browsing the internet for supermarket deals, he stumbled across a monster of bread. Something that would leave a footlong feeling inadequate. It was a bread that was claimed to reach over 85 centimeters (about 33.5 inches) in length. However, all the photos on the website were of it sliced into pieces; there was no real way to gauge just how impressive this beast of a bread really was without seeing it whole.

▼ Can you still call it “Super Long” (“超ロング”) if you cut it up?

Was it really as long as it was claimed or was it just another case of exaggerated marketing? Mr. Sato set out to find out.

The bread can be found at the bakery Gouter Le Ble, which is located in Iriya in Tokyo and operated by the supermarket chain Cocos Nakamura. The search for the store ended very quickly, being only a minute’s walk from Iriya Station on the Hibiya subway line.

The bakery was spacious, with a variety of breads showcased across the displays. Despite Mr. Sato having arrived after the lunch rush, there were still around 50 types of bread for customers to enjoy, with an additional selection of sandwiches.

Casting his gaze across the products, which were calling out to him like little wheaten sirens, he resisted their temptations and continued further into the store. At the back, he finally discovered the prize of his quest: the Super Long. However, to his dismay, they were all cut into smaller pieces.

He looked around himself in disappointment… until a beacon of hope caught his eye. Some rather extraordinarily sized breads. Brimming with excitement, he caught a nearby staff member to ask if they could be bought whole. Much to Mr. Sato’s delight, they could.

Although, at 720 yen (US$4.60), it was a little more expensive than what had been stated on the website (520 yen), most likely due to outdated site information. There were even dedicated bags for the uncut bread: 10 yen for a handle bag and 20 yen for a paper bag.

▼ He also picked up a loaf of bread (292 yen) and a small plastic bag (3 yen) to put it in

With purchase in hand, he returned home, treating it delicately and trying his best not to mistake it for his umbrella.

Having successfully escorted it back to his house, Mr. Sato carefully unwrapped the glorious bread he set out on his journey for. Comparing it to the standard loaf of bread he also picked up, the absurd length of the Super Long became very obvious.

It sort of resembled an oversized sausage bread roll.

Seeing the entire bread, in all its splendor, let Mr. Sato appreciate just how crazily long this bread really was—it barely fit on his table!

He had already started cutting it before he realized that he had forgotten to measure it first. Panicking, he whipped out his phone and measured the bread. The result… a shocking 71 centimeters.

Being a whole 14 centimeters short of the advertised 85 put a slight damper on the excitement, but thinking about it again, 71 centimeters is still remarkably lengthy.

Taking a bite wasn’t easy; it felt like attempting to eat a giant sushi roll.

The sausage within matched the length of the bread, making for a double dose of sumptuous snacking.

Though it fell short of its claimed length, the Super Long still reigns as the longest bread Mr. Sato has ever encountered. However, his quest for the ultimate supersized bread continues. If you know of a bread that can surpass this titan, drop him a message and he’ll set out for his next challenge. Until then, if you’re craving a giant sausage bread roll, Gouter Le Ble is the place to go.

Store information

Ishigama Pan Kobo Gouter Le Ble Iriya-ten / 石窯パン工房グーテ・ルブレ 入谷店

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Iriya 1-18-10, Tokyo Kashi Kaikan 1F

東京都台東区入谷1-18-10 東京菓子会館1F

Open 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Closed January 1 – January 3

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

