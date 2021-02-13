Hashtag goes viral online, with photos that cosplayers and those who love them can relate to.
When you fall in love with someone, it always helps if you share a love for the same hobbies as well. For those who fall in love with a cosplayer, though, there are a few things you might want to be aware of, because cosplay can be more than just a hobby, it can be a whole lifestyle.
Here in Japan, cosplay can fill people’s bank accounts with money, fill their calendars with important events, and fill every day with fantasy and adventure. It’s a world that can be fun and hard work at the same time, and what goes on behind the scenes is now on display for everyone to enjoy, thanks to the viral hashtag #コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら (whenyoufallinlovewithacosplayer).
Photos with the hashtag are currently piling up online, so let’s take a look at some of the very best, and find out a bit about what it’s like when you fall in love with a cosplayer, starting with…
▼ “Sorry, I’m shooting now.”
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— スケ (@sukeharu_3) February 9, 2021
「ごめん、今撮影してっから！」 pic.twitter.com/N3O5EIzQmP
Finding your partner almost entirely submersed in the bathtub under lights might come as a bit of a shock at first, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what it’s like to love a cosplayer.
▼ Sometimes, you might find a sword, a bloodied axe and a couple of severed hands in your fridge.
こういうことでしょうか— 紗倉あんず🌸 (@cm_anzu) February 10, 2021
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら pic.twitter.com/5mjbq9rBd7
Weapons are a big part of cosplay, which means your place might start looking like an armoury. Plus, as this cosplayer says, the sound of the 3-D printer can be annoying in the middle of the night.
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— Acacia@造形期間… (@VergAvesta0108) February 11, 2021
夜中、一晩中3Dプリンターの電子音がうるさい。
武器もいつの間にか増えてくる。 pic.twitter.com/jlP5tzaT7T
Oh, and when you want to take a shower? Might want to turn the lights on first or else you’ll feel like you’ve stumbled onto the set of a horror movie.
洗ったことを申告しとかないと怒られる。#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら pic.twitter.com/fvOo3Yipde— とり🍖≡🔥🐔≡ (@toryyyyyyyy0529) February 9, 2021
Cosplayers don’t just own horrifying wigs, though. In fact, it’s not uncommon for them to own dozens of costumes, and they’ll take over the closet, wherever they’re living.
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— みりの (@mirino_st416) February 9, 2021
一緒に住むようになったらクローゼットは占領します pic.twitter.com/moKs3pUGNP
That’s not the only place they’ll be taking over, as rooms tend to turn into storage areas…
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— 陸久_リクトNEXTアコスタ？ (@IDOLi__) February 10, 2021
部屋の一部は物置になります
（これ俺だけ？？）
五条悟のウィッグwwwwww pic.twitter.com/b333Ove90V
▼ And whole houses can turn into fabric workshops.
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— ありす 衣装製作 (@kurakialice) February 10, 2021
家が作業場と布屋
これ以外もまだあるのでやばい pic.twitter.com/vzezEZPVtq
▼ About once or twice a month they’ll stay up all night frantically making an outfit.
月に１回か2回は死にかけながら徹夜で何かを作っている#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら pic.twitter.com/vLf0UwQgPE— Asame Ako 🐈💜 固ツイ (@akotaso_89) February 10, 2021
And if you’re wanting to set up a date with them, you might have to wait a while to fit into their busy schedule, as this cosplayer notes:
“Date? Let’s go, let’s go! Um, sorry…on that day I’m chartering a helicopter…next week? I’ve made arrangements for a police car. I’ll find a free day. Um…then I’m riding a horse, doing a photo shoot with an owl, then some dogs, then I’ll be turning into a merman. How about three months from now?”
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— まおだむ🐯✨ (@toufu20) February 11, 2021
デート？行く行く！…ってごめん！この日はヘリをチャーターしてて…次の週？その日はパトカー手配してるの！
空いてる日探すね❤
️えっと…馬に乗って、フクロウと撮影で、犬と撮影…この日は人魚になるから…
とりま、３ヶ月後の日曜日に仮で予定入れといて良い？ pic.twitter.com/OCj0UDfXKs
Those are just some of the observations made by cosplayers themselves, but it’s definitely not all work and no play. If you’re lucky to meet someone who’s just as into cosplay as you, you can cosplay as couple characters together.
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— 彩鳥(さとり)@めざせ特撮＆ﾌｫｷﾞｱ婚 (@rockin_star_cos) February 10, 2021
お互いの推しキャラ同士や公式カップルキャラでコスプレデートができる。 pic.twitter.com/XalEGAXzhK
▼ Or even turn into a married couple like this.
こういう夫婦になる— Iceman@1/25爆誕めがねくれ (@Iceman_BSAA) February 10, 2021
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら pic.twitter.com/z0VtTFtOFV
▼ You can also enjoy meals together at home while cosplaying.
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— PIKA⚡️ (@pika_ck_) February 9, 2021
アニ飯をキャラコスで再現し始めます
さらにコスプレしたままご自宅で一緒にご飯食べれます pic.twitter.com/MsY50wkgXQ
▼ Or cosplay while just hanging out at home and playing games.
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— いたわさP🍥🍆 (@itws_a) February 10, 2021
私の場合
・宅コスしたまま過ごしてる
・アイドルコスでゲームしてる pic.twitter.com/qu3sQomMSC
▼ And they’ll always be kind enough to lend you their silicone bust!
#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら— 菱田もえこ(๑'ڡ'๑)୨♡ (@koumedaisuuuki) February 10, 2021
シリコンバスト貸してあげるよΣd(･ω･*) pic.twitter.com/JJ1fWsgAR7
It really is fascinating to see all the hard work that goes on at home in a day-in-the-life of a cosplayer. Don’t forget to add to the collection with your own behind-the-scenes images so the world can see what it’s like to fall in love with a cosplayer!
It’s a world we definitely want to see more of, and now we have even more appreciation for all the amazing Comiket costumes and gravity-defying photos that have wowed us over the years!
Source: Twitter/#コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら via Otakomu
Featured image © SoraNews24
