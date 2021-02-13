Hashtag goes viral online, with photos that cosplayers and those who love them can relate to.

When you fall in love with someone, it always helps if you share a love for the same hobbies as well. For those who fall in love with a cosplayer, though, there are a few things you might want to be aware of, because cosplay can be more than just a hobby, it can be a whole lifestyle.

Here in Japan, cosplay can fill people’s bank accounts with money, fill their calendars with important events, and fill every day with fantasy and adventure. It’s a world that can be fun and hard work at the same time, and what goes on behind the scenes is now on display for everyone to enjoy, thanks to the viral hashtag #コスプレイヤーと恋愛したら (whenyoufallinlovewithacosplayer).

Photos with the hashtag are currently piling up online, so let’s take a look at some of the very best, and find out a bit about what it’s like when you fall in love with a cosplayer, starting with…

▼ “Sorry, I’m shooting now.”

Finding your partner almost entirely submersed in the bathtub under lights might come as a bit of a shock at first, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what it’s like to love a cosplayer.

▼ Sometimes, you might find a sword, a bloodied axe and a couple of severed hands in your fridge.

Weapons are a big part of cosplay, which means your place might start looking like an armoury. Plus, as this cosplayer says, the sound of the 3-D printer can be annoying in the middle of the night.

Oh, and when you want to take a shower? Might want to turn the lights on first or else you’ll feel like you’ve stumbled onto the set of a horror movie.

Cosplayers don’t just own horrifying wigs, though. In fact, it’s not uncommon for them to own dozens of costumes, and they’ll take over the closet, wherever they’re living.

That’s not the only place they’ll be taking over, as rooms tend to turn into storage areas…

▼ And whole houses can turn into fabric workshops.

▼ About once or twice a month they’ll stay up all night frantically making an outfit.

And if you’re wanting to set up a date with them, you might have to wait a while to fit into their busy schedule, as this cosplayer notes:

“Date? Let’s go, let’s go! Um, sorry…on that day I’m chartering a helicopter…next week? I’ve made arrangements for a police car. I’ll find a free day. Um…then I’m riding a horse, doing a photo shoot with an owl, then some dogs, then I’ll be turning into a merman. How about three months from now?”

Those are just some of the observations made by cosplayers themselves, but it’s definitely not all work and no play. If you’re lucky to meet someone who’s just as into cosplay as you, you can cosplay as couple characters together.

▼ Or even turn into a married couple like this.

▼ You can also enjoy meals together at home while cosplaying.

▼ Or cosplay while just hanging out at home and playing games.

▼ And they’ll always be kind enough to lend you their silicone bust!

It really is fascinating to see all the hard work that goes on at home in a day-in-the-life of a cosplayer. Don’t forget to add to the collection with your own behind-the-scenes images so the world can see what it’s like to fall in love with a cosplayer!

It’s a world we definitely want to see more of, and now we have even more appreciation for all the amazing Comiket costumes and gravity-defying photos that have wowed us over the years!

