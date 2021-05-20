Miffy Toast is almost too cute to eat, but we give it a go it anyway!

Breakfast. Often called the most important meal of the day, but for many of us not properly appreciated. I’m lucky if I give myself enough time in the morning to grab even a piece of toast before I run out of the door for the day, but after seeing this adorable recipe, I’m tempted to set my alarm a little earlier to start my day off with one of these!

Popular Dutch character Miffy is the star of Japan’s latest TiKTok food trend; Miffy Toast. The hashtag #ミッフィートースト (Miffy Toast) is currently sitting at over 1.4 million video views, and there’s no denying biting into a slice of it would be a great way to start the day. But is it as easy to make as TikTok videos seem to suggest it is? Let’s give it a try!

Ingredients

Cooked hamburg steak

Weiner sausage

Peppers (for a more photogenic meal, we recommend using green and yellow peppers)

Slice of bread

Two slices of cheese

Sheet of seaweed

Tomato ketchup

First step is to cut out Miffy’s facial features from the sheet of seaweed. Note that Miffy’s eyes are more oval than purely circlar, and her mouth can be made with two short strips of seaweed in the shape of an X.

Next, spread the ketchup over the bread and decorate the edges with some cut peppers.

After that, arrange the hamburg steak and weiner sausage in the shape of Miffy’s face. We had some weiner left over and it looked good, so we added some chopped weiner around the border too!

▼ Doesn’t look cute at the moment, but it’s not hard to imagine how cute the finished product will be!

Now gently lay a slice of cheese on top of Miffy’s face.

Pop your creation in the oven or under the grill at 200°C (392°F) for about five minutes. Be sure to keep an eye on it, or the cheese will start to swell and Miffy’s face will get warped. And no one wants to eat a warped face!

Ta-da! The cheese has melted perfectly around the hamburg steak and weiners, revealing a cheesy outline of Miffy’s face! Add the seaweed on top and you’re ready to eat!... but something seems kind of off. While it certainly looks delicious, the cheese is completely covering up the hard work we did with the pepper border, and Miffy’s face looks kind of strange. Her ears and face are different colours. Surely we can make it look better than this…

So how do we make it cuter? The answer, much like the answer to most problems, is to add more cheese.

▼ The trick for maximum cuteness here is to double up on the cheese.

Use the first slice of cheese and cut it into the outline of Miffy’s face. This will help to give Miffy’s face a more solid appearance, instead of the unsettling see-through appearance it had with the single slice.

Then add your second slice of cheese on top. Trim the sides of the cheese so it doesn’t cover up your green and yellow pepper border.

Much better! The extra slice of cheese really makes a difference, as you can see below —

▼ Left — one big slice of cheese. Right — two trimmed slices of cheese

We made our Miffy Toast using colourful peppers, but feel free to experiment with other toppings, too! TikTok users have uploaded videos of them adding sweetcorn, sliced onion or even a different arrangement of the bell peppers, as seen below —

So if you’re looking to spice up your mornings with a dose of cuteness, give this recipe a try! And once you’ve had a go making Miffy Toast, maybe turn your attention to other TikTok food trends, like this fluffy cloud bread!

Photos © SoraNews24

