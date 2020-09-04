This easy recipe will change the way you look at bread, and turn you into a viral TikTok star in the process.

Ever since the dalgona whipped coffee trend took TikTok by storm a few months ago, we’ve been patiently holding onto our coffee cups and scrolling through social media, waiting to see what cool new recipe we’d have to try next.

Well, that day has arrived, thanks to the overwhelming popularity of something the cool kids are calling “Cloud Bread”. Like the dalgona coffee trend before it, Cloud Bread has been catching people’s eye with its beautiful appearance, and being a sucker for all things good-looking, we knew we had to give this one a try.

After doing some research online, we hit upon a recipe that’s so easy to follow we wanted to share it here with you today. All you need to get started is the following three ingredients.

Ingredients

3 Egg whites

30 grams (1 ounce) Sugar

10 grams (0.35 ounces) Cornstarch

The vital point here is to beat the egg whites to get that signature cloud-like texture in the bread. First, beat the eggs a little, just until they become frothy, and then add all the sugar and cornstarch. Continue beating the mixture until it comes together as a nice, thick meringue.

Once that’s done, all you have to do is shape it on a tray (we aimed to have ours resemble a cloud) and bake in a preheated oven at 150 degrees Celsius (302 degrees Fahrenheit) for around 25 minutes.

When we pulled ours out of the oven, it looked considerably less like a cloud than when it went in, given that it was now golden brown. Still, it looked gorgeous, and we were grateful to see it had retained its shape quite nicely. I actually made it… It’s a simple recipe, but actually it is quite difficult to make cloud bread.

Maintaining the shape can actually be a tricky thing to master, so to help you avoid any problems, first make sure your meringue isn’t loose or wobbly before it goes into the oven. If it’s too slack, there’s a chance it might deflate once it’s taken out of the oven.

To get the right consistency, aim to whip the meringue until it stiffens firmly. This means that when you lift the whisk out of the bowl, soft peaks should still maintain their shape (see photo above). You can also use the tried-and-tested hold-the-bowl-over-your-head-and-if-nothing-falls-out-it’s ready trick, but we find it’s easier to judge when it’s ready by sight. Oh, and using chilled eggs is another trick to ensuring your meringue gets the correct consistency.

Do all those things, and your result should look something like this:

We were so excited to pull the cloud bread apart and see it jiggle in our hands. The consistency reminded us of marshmallows and cotton candy, and it felt amazing to touch. The taste, however, was a surprise as it wasn’t as sweet as we expected it to be, but it was still delightfully soft and pillowy to eat.

Despite being called “Cloud Bread”, this is definitely more on the cake side of the spectrum than the bread side in terms of taste, appearance, and texture. But who are we to fuss over the details of its name? Especially when it can be dressed up in all sorts of fun ways, to resemble things like thunder clouds, rainbow clouds, and — our favourite! — chocolate chip clouds.

We even added chopped bitter chocolate pieces to a batch and baked it, resulting in a more flavourful, and visually striking, take on the original version.

Now that we know how to make the pillowy, dreamy Cloud Bread, we can’t wait to add even more colour and ingredients to future bakes. We have to give credit to the TikTokker who’s been credited with starting the trend, though, so take a look at how TikTok user @linqanaaa does it in her viral video below:

Cloud bread is bringing a lot of fun to people’s kitchens, so if you do decide to jump on board with the trend, don’t forget to tag us on social media so we can see your creations!

And if you’re ready to take your cooking skills to the next level, you can always follow up with a rainbow milk gelatin cake or So, Japan’s 1,000-year-old dessert recipe that tastes like sweet cheese.

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]