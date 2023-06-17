Play with Pokémon in a highly colorful world!

After having a successful tour of Japan in 2021 and 2022, Pokémon Colors is back! This interactive digital art exhibit includes tons of fun ways to immerse yourself in the colorful world of Pokémon in a unique way.

This year’s exhibition has the same great features as the previous traveling installation, including the Colors Circle, where screens situated around a great orb display Pokémon that you can interact with…

…the Colors City, where you can throw balls at a screen in the hopes that colorful Pokémon will appear…

…the Colors Forest, where you can shake berries off of trees for Pokémon on a giant screen to eat…

…the Colors Lake, where you can fish for water Pokémon…

…and the Colors Road, where you can ride a stationary bike down a colorful digital road dotted with Pokémon.

Unlike the previous event, which traveled around the nation, this one is stationary and located on the fifth floor of the Landmark Plaza in Yokohama, about a half hour south of Tokyo. It’ll be open from July 26 to August 18, just in time for Japan’s summer vacation period. Tickets will cost 1,200 yen (US$8.50) for adults, 1,000 yen for children over elementary school age, and 500 yen for elementary school students, but you can also save 200 yen per ticket (except for elementary-age tickets) by purchasing them ahead of time online here.

Naturally, there will also be a merchandise corner where you can buy exclusive merchandise, so don’t forget to check that out too! Tickets are available now, and we’d venture to guess this would be a pretty popular event, so make sure to buy yours early, before they’re all gone. And when you make it to Yokohama, be sure to be on the lookout for the city’s Pokémon mailboxes too!

Source: Pokémon Colors via Otakomu

Featured image: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Pokémon Colors, PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!