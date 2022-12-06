Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro are just two of the movies featured in this cute series.

Studio Ghibli is constantly bringing out new merchandise to delight fans, and the latest release we can’t wait to get our hands on is a series of humidifiers featuring some of the studio’s most famous characters.

There are four humidifiers in the range, measuring 15 centimetres (6 inches) across and 27 centimetres (10.6 inches) in height, making them perfect desktop companions.

To use them, simply fill with water and plug them into a USB port wit the attached cable. They’ll then get to work humidifying the dry air in your room with gentle wafts of steam.

As always, these Ghibli products have been cleverly designed, with the steam being used to bring iconic anime characters to life.

▼ Fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service will love the sight of magical black cat Jiji atop a table with a steaming hot beverage.

Calcifer, from Howl’s Moving Castle, can be seen cooking up those famous bacon and eggs from the movie, with the steam making it look like the fire spirit is really generating heat.

Totoro, from My Neighbour Totoro, also makes an appearance, blowing into the ocarina seen in the movie.

Rounding off the collection is a tub full of Ootori-sama, the duck-like chickens who like to bathe together in Spirited Away. Although the company hasn’t released a close-up image of that particular humidifier, it looks set to be one of the most popular, especially as merchandise featuring supporting characters from the movie aren’t easy to come by.

▼ Whichever humidifier you choose, though, they’ll all work continuously for about eight hours on one fill.

The small humidifiers retail for 5,280 yen (US$39.01) each and can be purchased from Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online. While the products have proven to be so popular they sold out as soon as they went on sale on 3 December, they’ll likely be restocked in future due to popular demand so keep an eye on the online store for updates.

Source, images: PR Times

