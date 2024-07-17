A dessert drink designed to pair well with sweets.

In Japan, you don’t have to visit a Starbucks branch to try one of their limited-edition beverages, as the chain has been teaming up with beverage giant Suntory to produce a series of “chilled cups” that are sold at Japanese supermarkets and convenience stores.

The latest limited-edition flavour coming our way is a refreshing blend for summer called the Chilled Matcha Brulee Latte.

Since their 2005 debut, the cups have been sold with domed lids to mimic the ones used on drinks served at the chain, but in March this year, the lids were discontinued, effectively reducing the amount of plastic in the range by roughly 15 percent.

That doesn’t mean the drinks are any less recognisable, though, as the green mermaid features prominently on the design, and this new release depicts “the deep flavour of matcha spreading against a gradated background based on refreshing green“. Mosaic-style elements represent the burnt sugar seen on the surface of creme brulee desserts, capturing the main characteristics of the popular sweet.

▼ Like drinking a matcha brulee.

The new flavour is said to be a luxurious blend of Uji matcha and milk, balanced out with a fragrant creme brulee accent that adds just the right amount of sweetness to the mix. While it’s said to taste great on its own, Erin Marinan, the product development manager at Starbucks Research and Development, has worked hard to ensure the drink pairs well with food too.

▼ Erin Marinan

Her top food pairing is cheesecake, as the matcha is a good partner for the creaminess of the cheese, creating a rich flavour with a light texture that’s perfect for summer. The mellowness of the cheesecake also brings out the bittersweet notes of the fragrant crème brûlée, making for a delicious double treat.

The Starbucks Chilled Matcha Brulee Latte will be released in Japan at supermarkets from 30 July and convenience stores from 23 July, priced at 219 yen (US$1.38) each. If it tastes as good as the chain’s previous releases, like the Sakura chilled cup, this new limited-edition flavour is set to be a hit with Starbucks fans!

