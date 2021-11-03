With a mouthful of a name, the Kimetsu no Yaiba Cho Niginigi Ouchi de Kaitenzushi Mugen Ressha-hen can deliver mouthfuls of sushi!

As you can probably guess from its length, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Mugen Train isn’t a title that’s trying to be coy or cagey. For the vast majority of the highest-grossing anime film in history, the cast is, indeed, riding on a train.

And if the Mugen Train is a good enough setting for the highest-grossing anime film of all time, shouldn’t it also be an appropriate venue for your next sushi meal?

The latest stop for the Demon Slayer merch express is Takara Tomy’s Kimetsu no Yaiba Cho Niginigi Ouchi de Kaitenzushi Mugen Ressha-hen, or Demon Slayer Super Niginigi Revolving Sushi at Home Mugen Train Version, with “niginigi” likely a reference to nigirizushi, in which slices of fish or other seafood are placed atop hand-pressed blocks of sushi rice.

Pulling this anime sushi train is the battery-powered locomotive, with a detachable figure of series protagonist Tanjiro standing atop it.

Behind the engine are four flat cars on which you can place your sushi plates (or, really, plates of any kind of food you want). In total, the set includes eight dishes, two with Tanjiro’s signature black-and-green checkerboard pattern, two with Nezuko’s hemp-leaf pattern, and four solid red plates.

▼ The extra plates should give you some extra prep-work flexibility to keep the sushi supply line flowing smoothly.

You also get a scoop/mold for shaping the sushi rice blocks, in case you’re not yet accustomed to pressing them with just your fingers.

The Demon Slayer Super Niginigi Revolving Sushi at Home Mugen Train Version officially goes on sale in early December, but preorders are open now through Takara Tomy’s online store here. It’s priced at is priced at 7,480 yen (US$66) (batteries, rice, and fish not included).

Source: PR Times via Japaaan

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Takara Tomy, PR Times, Takara Tomy (2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!