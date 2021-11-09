Please do not attempt to lick the steering wheel of these fried chicken cabs.

By this point in history, I think it’s safe to say that we’ve come to a collective agreement that reliable mobility and a secure supply of fried chicken are both crucial to human society. So it’s good to see that Japanese company DiDi is simultaneously working to provide those equally important services.

DiDi offers a smartphone app that users can use to hail taxis. They’re not the only company that does that, but DiDi is the only company whose app will let you summon a Kentucky Fried Chicken taxi!

The KFC taxi, which will be available in Osaka, appears to be a Toyota Prius dressed up with a custom fried-chicken-graphic wrap, for a visual effect that almost makes it look like the back half of the car has been battered and fried. The interior of the cab is also decorated with images of roughly 200 pieces of fried chicken.

So other than its looks, what sets the KFC taxi apart from a normal one? For starters, it’s absolutely free, as long as your ride is both starting and finishing inside Osaka City. Actually, it’s even better than free, since passengers of the KFC cab also get a 500-yen (US$4.40) coupon that can be used with DiDi’s food delivery service.

▼ Surprisingly, it seems like the coupon can be used for food orders other than KFC as well, if you’re foolish enough to choose something other than fried chicken for your next meal.

A total of three KFC taxis will be available between November 12 and 26, offering pick-up between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. via the DiDi app.

