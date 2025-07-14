Things are looking pretty sweet for fans of fried chicken and Japan’s citrus stars.

Japan’s summer is feeling a little lacking in its Japanese-ness in some ways this year, but it’s set to get a little boost in that regard from the unexpected source of KFC. Later this month, the Kentucky-born, big-in-Japan chain will be releasing a pair of new Japanese-Style Summer Burgers, or, if you’re really getting into the Japanese-style spirit, the Natsu no Wafu Burgers.

First up is the brand-new Negishio Lemon Chicken Filet Burger. The “chicken fillet” part is something you can probably already envision, but negishio refers to a kind of traditional Japanese sauce/dressing made from diced green onion (negi), salt (shio), and sesame oil. The lemon sauce here has a Japanese aspect to it too, as KFC sources the fruit it uses from West Japan’s inland sea-adjacent Setouchi region, which produces some of the finest citrus fruit in the country.

The other Japanese-Style Summer Burger, the Chicken Nanban Fillet Burger, is making a return to KFC’s menu after its debut last summer. Chicken nanban is a dish that originated on Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu, taking inspiration from the cooking styles brought over by Portuguese traders during Japan’s feudal era. The key ingredient is a creamy tartar sauce-like condiment with sour accents from vinegar and, in the case of KFC’s Chicken Nanban Fillet Burger, a citrus infusion.

Even the sides and drinks are getting a shot of Japanese citrus flavor, with a new Salty Setouchi Lemon powder to shake onto KFC’s French fries…

…and a natsumikan mandarin orange lemonade soda that gets its oranges from Wakayama Prefecture, among Japan’s best mandarin growers.

The Japanese-Style Summer Burgers are priced at 540 yen (US$3.75) each, the fries with Setouchi lemon powder at 320 yen, and the Wakayama mikan soda at 300 yen. They all go on sale July 16 and will be available for a limited time.

Source, images: PR Times

