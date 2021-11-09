Simple recipe takes five minutes from start to finish!

We’ve all heard of rare cheesecakes and baked cheesecakes, and even melt-in-the-mouth soufflé cheesecakes, which have become synonymous with Japan.

But have you ever heard of an Air Cheesecake?

We certainly hadn’t before we looked at the back of this Philadelphia Cream Cheese box in Japan. But sure enough, there it was, next to a recipe for baked cheesecake and rare cheesecake, with a message singing its praises as “Done in five minutes with three ingredients.”

That sounded exactly like the maximum amount of time and effort we like to put into our recipes, so we decided to give the Air Cheesecake a try. As it turns out, it really is as easy to make as they say it is, and there’s also a surprising twist in store at the end, so let’s get to it and check out the recipe below!

Ingredients (makes three servings):

Philadelphia cream cheese (100 grams [3.5 ounces]) Sugar (20 grams [0.7 ounces]) Cream (200 millilitres [6.8 ounces])



[Method]

1. First, mix the cream cheese and sugar together.

Pro tip: As the above image shows, it’s hard to combine these two ingredients if the cream cheese is still cold, so be sure to let it come to room temperature first.

2. Whip the fresh cream

3. Combine the cream cheese and sugar mixture with the whipped cream and fold until light and airy.

4. Place the mix in a piping bag and then all that’s left to do is pipe out your freshly made Air Cheesecake!

While the finished picture on the back of the Philadelphia cream cheese box looked like a delicate meringue, our creation looked more like, well…

Sure, that extra twist may have made it look like a delicate little turd, but it was ours and we loved it no matter what it looked like.

After all, the real test would be in the tasting, and when we got a taste of this it was pure, sweet, creamy deliciousness. The texture was as light as air, dissipating on the tongue immediately and leaving us with the delectable taste of cheesecake, without any cloying heaviness.

While the Air Cheesecake is incredibly light and oh-so-easy to eat, there is a whole lot of cream and cheese hiding in there, so you’ll want to resist the temptation to eat all three servings on your own in one sitting! This was definitely the easiest and quickest way we’ve ever been able to get a sweet taste of cheesecake, and now we know how to make it we’ll definitely be adding it to scones and pastries as well.

