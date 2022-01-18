Because really, your entire home is your cat’s playground, right?

It’s OK to admit that your cat is the real owner of your home. Sure, you may be the one who goes to work and earns the money that pays the rent, and it might be your name on the rental lease, but that’s all just because such trivial between-humans social constructs are beneath a feline’s dignity, and at no point should you forget that it’s your cat who truly holds dominion over your shared living space (i.e. the space your cat allows you to share with it).

So it stands to reason that any piece of furniture in your home should take your cat’s desires into consideration, with your human needs having, at most, secondary importance. That includes your bed, and here with a way to bring it more in line with proper priorities is Tokyo-based interior company Dinos.

Called the Bed with Cat Step, the design resembles a canopy bed, with tall posts at each corner. The footboard, though, is outfitted with ledges that lead upward all the way to the top of the frame, with a coupe of round windows on the way, for your cat (or cats) to climb and play on.

▼ Dinos says the design lets you see your cats’ faces until the moment you drift off to sleep and from the instant you wake up.

Once your climbing kitties make it to the top…

…they’ll find both narrow and wide sections to walk and relax on.

The Bed with Cat Step is available in both single and semi-double sizes, measuring 99 and 124 centimeters (39 and 48.8 inches) respectively, and the top of the frame is 184.6 centimeters off the floor. If you’re wondering whether it’ll work with your cat’s size, each of the steps is 31 centimeters tall, and the round openings are 24 centimeters in diameter. The single-size frame is priced at 352,000 yen (US$3,060) and the semi-double at 418,000 yen (packages that include a mattress are 352,000 and 467,280 yen).

The bed is available here through the Dinos online shop. Oh, and don’t forget to ask your cats if they’d also like some for-cats Japanese oden for dinner.

Source: PR Times via Livedoor News/MdN Design via Golden Times

Images: Dinos

