Stuck for inspiration for Valentine’s Day or just fancy something sweet AND salty? Why not give this recipe a try?

Here at SoraNews24, we take pride in being at the forefront of the trendiest food combinations, however unappealing they may seem. Whether it’s dipping cold noodles in iced coffee or chomping down on that infamous fish and chips pizza, we put ourselves through gastrointestinal hell so you don’t have to.

Popular Japanese snack Baby Star Ramen is the star of our latest kitchen experiment. Baby Star Ramen is a popular Japanese snack, made of fried ramen noodles broken into small pieces. So when we came across this recipe for a chocolate bar made using chicken-flavoured Baby Star Ramen we were intrigued, especially as the recipe was shared by Baby Star Ramen’s manufacturers Oyatsu Company.

▼ The finished product

For this recipe, you’ll only need three ingredients.

Ingredients

● One pack of Baby Star Ramen (chicken flavour)

● 200 grams [7 ounces] of chocolate

● 30 milliliters /2 tablespoons of milk

● Chocolate pen (for decoration — optional)

First, break up the chocolate into smaller pieces by hand and put them into a microwave-safe bowl. Add the milk to the bowl and heat it in the microwave at 600 watts until the chocolate has melted.

Once the chocolate has started to melt, give it a stir to melt it further. Then add the Baby Star Ramen and give it another stir until it’s completely mixed. Add the mixture to a tray lined with a baking sheet or cellophane and cool in the fridge. Don’t worry if your mixture doesn’t take up the whole tray, as it is very viscous and will set in whatever shape it is in.

▼ Ours only took up half the tray.

Once the mixture has cooled and set, cut it into individual portions. If you are aiming for optimal stylishness, trim off the wobbly edges.

▼ We used a chocolate pen and added some sugar stars for a touch of glamour.

And that’s it! Interestingly, if you look at the bar from above, you can clearly see it contains Baby Star Ramen. Look at it from a side-on view though, and the ramen noodles could easily be mistaken for puffs or crisped rice.

As we took a bite, we immediately fell head over heels for the salty warmth of the chicken ramen mixed with the delicate sweetness of the chocolate. If this were to be sold as an official snack from Oyatsu Company, it’d be a huge hit — it certainly went down better than Baby Star Ramen with ice cream (which actually was officially sold), that’s for sure. It was so irresistible, in fact, that we had to put the bars back in the fridge before we accidentally ate them all.

It’s a quick and easy treat to make, and is certainly a more unique and interesting Valentine’s Day gift idea, so why not give it a go yourself? And if you’re still not convinced, or you’re craving something a little more on the ramen-heavy side but still fancy a bit of chocolate, you can always try actual chocolate ramen instead.

Images ©SoraNews24

