Though it’s first and foremost a hamburger chain, in Japan some of McDonald’s biggest fans’ favorite things on the menu are their side orders and sweets. So when the chain tweeted out this announcement of a new dessert, with the item’s name represented by a series of four pronged circles, people’s antennas were up and their stomach growling.

Still, no one knew for sure what was on the way, and why it was being teased with shapes that look sort of like gears. The picture got a little clearer with a follow-up close-up the next day…

…and after one more day of keeping fans in suspense, McDonald’s Japan has now announced that it’s adding churros to its menu.

▼ “Churros” is written in Japanese katakana script as チューロス, which is whey McDonald’s used four churro-silhouette shapes in its initial tweet.

These aren’t just any churros, though; they’re Hitokuchi (“Bitesize”) Churros that come four to an order. They’re also filled with molten chocolate, and McDonald’s recommends eating them warm for maximum deliciousness. The chain is silent, though, on recommendations as to whether or not you need to feel compelled to oblige when your friends inevitably try to mooch one of the churros off you, only saying that the compact sweet snacks are great both for sharing and monopolizing, depending on your levels of hunger versus magnanimity at that particular moment.

▼ “Oh wow, you’ve got four of them!” the man says in the commercial, with the woman immediately (and correctly) suspecting “He’s hoping I say ‘Do you want one?’, isn’t he?”

Though churros aren’t a staple snack in Japan like they are in some other parts of the world, they’re strongly associated with theme parks in the country, particularly Tokyo Disneyland. The easy access of getting them at their local McDonald’s, though, has Japanese Twitter users all smiles:

“They look so cute and tasty!”

“Chocolate center churros?!? Please, don’t make me gain any more weight (I will definitely be eating these).”

“On behalf of all churro lovers, I want to say how happy we are,”

“I think I’ll be eating these every day.”

The Hitokuchi Churros are priced at 240 yen (US$2.10) and will be on sale for a limited time from February 16, so we’ve still got a few more days to construct a list of excuses for when we’re not in the mood to share…but then again, sharing would help us have more room to enjoy the long-awaited return of McDonald’s large-size French fries.

