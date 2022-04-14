Scallops step up to the plate in our latest sushi showdown.

When you’re looking for cheap and reliable sushi in Japan, you can’t go wrong with any of the big conveyor belt sushi restaurants. Recently, however, Sushiro has started to make waves as one of the most popular of the big chains, but does that mean their sushi is better than the others?

It’s a question our Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun has been pondering recently, as he’s been hopping from one chain to the next comparing a variety of their different dishes. This time, for his ninth comparison taste test between the country’s top conveyor belt restaurants, he decided to see if Sushiro has what it takes to beat the competition when it comes to scallop sushi.

Scallop sushi can be absolutely sublime when done properly by a bona fide sushi chef at a good sushi restaurant. However, no conveyor belt restaurant chain has ever impressed P.K. with its scallops, but given the super cheap price point at these chains, with scallops ranging from 165-220 yen (US$1.31-$1.75), he couldn’t really compare them with higher priced varieties.

Still, it takes skill to make a good scallop sushi at a low price point, so P.K. was keen to find out how the chains would stack up against against each other, visiting the top four chains all on the same day and within the space of three hours, to ensure a fair comparison between them all.

▼ Clockwise from top left: Kappa Sushi, Kura Sushi, Sushiro, and Hama Sushi

So let’s take a look at P.K.’s tasting notes to find out which chain comes out on top in the scallops category!

● Kappa Sushi (220 yen)

“This sushi is the type where one scallop is sliced in two, and it has a slightly chewy texture. It has a certain amount of sweetness, but for me it’s a typical conveyor belt scallop sushi. If you like scallops, this one won’t necessarily make you swoon, and the slightly higher 220-yen price point won’t win you over either.”

● Kura Sushi (220 yen)

“This is the same sliced-in-two type as Kappa Sushi, and it displays a similar texture and sweetness. This one is also your typical conveyor belt scallop sushi, and how you perceive the 220-yen price point will vary greatly depending on whether you love scallops or not.”

● Sushiro (165 yen)

“This is also the same halved-scallop type as the ones served at Kappa Sushi and Kura Sushi. The texture and sweetness are almost the same, but considering the lower price of 165 yen, the value for money here is outstanding. Similar taste at a cheaper price makes these scallops particularly noteworthy, and it’s an indicator that Sushiro has strong purchasing power.”

● Hama Sushi (165 yen)

“Hama Sushi’s scallops are smaller than the others and cut open. Compared to Kappa Sushi and Kura Sushi, these are a lot smoother in texture, so they’re great for those who prefer their scallops soft and melty. Not bad for 165 yen.”

After trying all the scallops at the top four chains, P.K. was surprised to find that for this round, Sushiro really did come out on top. While none of the scallops really made his taste buds sing, Sushiro’s were the best of the bunch, delivering on quality and flavour at an impressively low price point.

While Sushiro may have taken the top gong in this round, it’s important to note that this result doesn’t necessarily mean it’s always the place to satisfy your sushi needs, especially when it comes to ikura salmon roe!

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]