Well, these were two cocktails we weren’t expecting.

After giving us festive Frappuccinos dedicated to German Christmas markets and New York flavours, Starbucks is now looking to cater to a favourite past-time a lot of us enjoy during the holiday season — watching movies.

As we all know, popcorn is usually the standard companion for movie-watching, but Starbucks would like to introduce us to a new way to enjoy popcorn, by pairing it with a cappuccino.

▼ Oh, and by pairing, we mean dunking the actual popcorn into the hot drink.

The drink above is called the “Cinema Cappuccino“, and it’s priced at 1,430 yen (US$12.65). The reason why it’s so expensive is because it’s only available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, where it’s classified as a “cappuccino style non-alcoholic cocktail“, and made-to-order by a bartender, who uses caramel popcorn and a specially crafted caramel sauce to create the sumptuous drink.

▼ Those who prefer alcohol in the cappuccinos will want to try the “Kinema Cappuccino” (1,980 yen).

This alcoholic cocktail also contains caramel popcorn and a craft caramel sauce, but this one has the added warmth of rum. While Starbucks suggests these cocktails be enjoyed hot, to warm your cockles during the winter season, they’re also available in iced versions as well.

The combination of cappuccino and popcorn is a novel one, and according to this video released by the chain, the blend that pairs best with the salty snack is their Light Note Blonde Roast.

While the Reserve Roastery cocktails are only limited-time seasonal offerings, you can always try the popcorn-and-cappuccino combo at home to see if the coffeehouse chain really is on to something!

Judging by these past creations available exclusively at the Roastery, you won’t be disappointed.

