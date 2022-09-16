Usagi Tsukino recommends this tsukimi sandwich from Mos Burger, but is it a miracle romance in your mouth?

Autumn isn’t just moon-viewing season in Japan, it’s also moon-viewing sandwich season. The trend started when burger chains coopted the tsukimi (moon-viewing) designation used by noodle restaurants in Japan to describe dropping a raw egg into a bowl of soba or udon to cook in the heat of the broth, with the shape and color of the egg resembling the full moon.

For tsukimi sandwiches, the egg is soft-cooked instead of raw, and in addition to tsukimi hamburgers and tsukimi fried chicken sandwiches, this year there’s a tsukimi sausage sandwich from Mos Burger, being promoted by someone else who knows a thing or too about lunar appeal: Sailor Moon.

▼ “In the name of the moon, it’s delicious!” promises Sailor Moon voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi.

Though the full moon for September was last Saturday, the Tsukimi Focaccia, as the sandwich is called, wasn’t on sale until the following Thursday. But like they say, better late (and delicious) than never, so we headed out to our local Mos Burger for some lunchtime moon-viewing/eating.

There’re actually two moon-themed ingredients here, as aside from the soft-boiled egg, the star of the sandwich is a curved sausage that brings to mind a crescent moon.

▼ You can see both tips sticking out from the focaccia bun.

From the very first bite, we were rewarded a uniquely satisfying sensation as the soft, melty egg gave way to the firm pop of the plump sausage, with the resulting rich, meaty flavor making us feel more than a little giddy.

Sort of like how Sailor Moon is the powered-up alter ego of ordinary schoolgirl Usagi Tsukino, the 520-yen (US$3.70) Tsukimi Focaccia is an enhanced version of Mos’ eggless Barbeque Focaccia. The Tsukimi Focaccia uses the same sauce, though, which has a satisfying smokiness to it plus the added complexity of chopped eggplant and mushroom, and the various saucy elements also soaked into the shredded cabbage and lettuce, lending them some extra flavor.

Between the sausage, egg, barbecue sauce, mushroom, eggplant, cabbage, and lettuce, there’s a lot going on here for a fast-food sandwich. Each of those ingredients brings its own unique character to the Tsukimi Focaccia, in much the same manner that Sailor Moon and the rest of the Sailor Senshi complement each other’s powers when fighting evil, and everything comes together in a delicious synergetic harmony with the Tsukimi Focaccia, which we’d be happy to eat again at any time of day or night.

Top image: PR Times

Insert images ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]