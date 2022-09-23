An edible Sega tower of power to mark the start of married life.

Picture a wedding cake. Odds are your mental image is of an elaborate and joyously decorative design, with multiple tiers and finished with a layer of cream as pure-white as the bride’s dress.

And that’s almost exactly the type of cake what Japanese Twitter user @NAGASE_FC3S saw recently at his friends’ wedding reception. The frosting wasn’t white, though, but a deep, light-absorbing black. That might sound like an ominous, inauspicious choice, but the cake wasn’t foreshadowing a dark future for the newlyweds, but showcasing a bright spot of video game history.

For those who’ve grown up in the era when polygon graphics and analog controls are the default for video games, the inspiration for this edible piece of art might not be immediately apparent. But for veterans of the 16-bit console wars, there’s no mistaking what this is: a wedding cake shaped like a Mega Drive, the Sega console that was renamed Genesis for its North American release.

As you might expect, “video game console-shaped cake” is the sort of unique idea that one partner can’t unilaterally railroad through when planning a wedding, and @NAGASE_FC3S says that both of the newlyweds are Sega fans. As proof of their devotion not just to each other but to the video game company as well, the cake doesn’t just feature the core Mega Drive, but also the add-on Mega CD (a.k.a. Sega CD) CD-ROM unit at its base, and the hardware-enhancing 32X peripheral inserted into the top, a formation known to English-speaking fans as Sega’s “tower of power.”

Looking close you can see such lovingly created details as the headphone jack and volume control slider at the left front corner of the Mega Drive (the system came out at a time when many TVs, specially the ones in kids’ rooms, didn’t have stereo sound), and around back the bakers even remembered to include the ports where the AC adaptor and other hookup cables plugged in.

Much like in other countries, it’s tradition for everyone to watch as the newly married couple cuts the first slice of cake. In Japan this is called keeki nyuutou, literally “insertion of the knife into the cake.” @NAGASE_FC3S friends decided to change things up, though, and instead performed a ceremonial “insertion of the cartridge into the cake,” with a cookie modeled on the 1994 Sonic and Knuckles cartridge, but with Amy Rose replacing Knuckles.

@NAGASE_FC3S’s photos have been drawing appreciative praise, especially with the currently ongoing Uncle from Another World anime series’ steady stream of Sega references rekindling nostalgia for the company’s glory days. Perhaps the biggest compliment, though, came from Sega itself, which replied to @NAGASE_FC3S’s tweet with a heartfelt “Congratulations!”

We here at SoraNews24 also wish the newlyweds all the best. May your marriage be as strong as the Mega Drive’s Motorola 68000 CPU was in its day, as beautiful as the arranged soundtracks of the Mega CD, and much, much longer-lasting than the 32X.

