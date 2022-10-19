Pamper your lips with help from these four popular Pokémon.

Japanese cosmetics brand Lovisia has a new answer for the dry lips of Pokéfans everywhere with its line of Pokémon Lip Creams, newly designed for the first time in two years. This third series of lip creams went on sale nationwide at various stores that sell cosmetics, official Pokémon Center stores, and Lovisia’s online store on October 7 for 858 yen (US$5.78) each.

The line spotlights four fan-favorite Pokémon–Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Snorlax, and Gengar–in four adorably designed pastel-colored tubes.

The lip cream also features a cute Poké Ball seal carved into the surface of the cream.

▼ Bad pick-up line ideas: “I’ve captured your lips!”

Four fruity scents go along with the image colors of each individual Pokémon. Pikachu’s yellow lip cream features a citrusy yuzu scent, Jigglypuff’s pink cream a strawberry one, Snorlax’s blueish-green cream a melon one, and Gengar’s purple cream a grape one.

Continuing the pattern of fours, the lip creams are also composed of a blend of four moisturizing agents: honey extract, jojoba oil, shea butter, and ceramide.

Lovisia’s new Pokémon Lip Creams are perfect for self-indulgence or for gifting to friends. While you’re at it, you may want to pick up one of Lovisia’s similar line of Pokémon hand creams to go with it to battle dry hands.

Source, images: PR Times

