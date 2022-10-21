Forger family has a new dinner option.

Sometimes, it feels like Burger King Japan is playing catchup. For a six-year period from 2001 to 2007, the chain temporarily pulled out of the Japanese market, allowing competitors like McDonald’s, Mos Burger, and Freshness Burger to snatch up prime locations for their own restaurants during that time.

But Burger King has come up with a bold new strategy, and is beating its rivals to the punch by opening a Berlint branch, ,making it the first fast food chain with a location in the capital city of the People’s Republic of Ostania, a.k.a. the setting of anime/manga Spy x Family.

It’s a logical move, considering that Burger King Japan’s new peanut butter burgers are specially designed to appeal to the palate of Anya Forger, the peanut-loving esper who’s the only one who really knows the whole story of what’s going on in the anime series filled with secret identities, hidden motives, and heartwarming familial bonding.

The Berlint Burger King (which is actually a temporary rebranding of the chain’s branch on Tokyo’s Shibuya Center-gai street) will have framed artwork from the series decorating its walls, as well as a selection of “Anya quotes,” perhaps starting with her precocious-use of chihi (“father”) and haha (“mother”).

▼ The Forger family dog, Bond, isn’t part of this group shot, perhaps because pets aren’t allowed inside the restaurant.

The Berlint Burger King opened on October 21, and will be in operation until November 17, after which it will return to its ordinary Shibuya guise like Anya’s spy dad Loid peeling off one of his disguise masks.

Location information

Burger King (Berlint branch) / バーガーキング（バーリント店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku. Udagawacho 25-5

東京都渋谷区宇田川町25-5

Open 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more ways to eat your favorite anime.