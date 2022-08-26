If you’ve got a big phone and a big appetite, this is the deal for you.

Here in Japan, we never got those weird Burger King TV commercials with the surreal Burger King mask character. This summer, though, Burger King Japan is making up for lost crazy time with some very unusual promotions.

Early this month, they started offering the world’s first shaved ice hamburger in Kanagawa Prefecture, and now it’s Tokyo’s turn, where Burger King is offering the chance to get a free sandwich by whipping out your phone.

On Friday, the chain started offering its new Big Chicken Fillet and Big Chicken Filet Deluxe sandwiches at branches across Japan. Obviously, the big appeal is that the piece of fried chicken is well, big. How big? 185 grams (6.5 ounces) before frying! Big enough to stick out from the sides of the bun, which itself has a diameter of approximately 13 centimeters (5.1 inches)!

…yeah, it can be hard to really get a good mental feel for food from numerical data, especially if your brain is already busy sending you a constant stream of “FEED ME!” messages. So to make things simpler Burger King is also just saying that the Big Chicken Fillet is bigger than your phone.

Burger King hasn’t been sneaking into your home (or pocket) to see exactly how big your phone is, but they’re still very confident about their claim. So confident, in fact that they’re running a “Bigger Than Your Phone?” campaign at their flagship Shibuya Center-gai branch in downtown Tokyo. During the lunch rush (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) between August 26 and 29, if you think the Big Chicken Fillet is, in fact, smaller than your phone, just tell an employee you’d like to participate in the challenge and show them your phone. If it turns out to be larger than the sandwich, you’ll get a free coupon for another sandwich or set meal (which includes French fries and drink), whichever you ordered. That works out to a value between 590 yen (for the standard Big Chicken Filet sandwich) and 990 yen (the Big Chicken Filler Deluxe set).

It’s not quite a free meal, but it does ensure that unless you’ve got some sort of massive phone that’s more than twice the size of the sandwich, you’re still getting an amount of fried chicken that’s larger than your device for the initial price.

Restaurant information

Burger King (Shibuya Center-gai branch) / バーガーキング（渋谷センター街店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Utagawacho 25-5

東京都渋谷区宇田川町25-5

Open 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Source: PR Times via Otakomu

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: PR Times

