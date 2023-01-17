Two-part theatrical feature retells the final arc of the Sailor Moon anime TV series.

The ongoing Sailor Moon anime reboot got off to a rocky start, with Sailor Moon Crystal’s first two seasons not resonating anywhere near as strongly with fans as the original 1990s series. Things have been picking up since then, though, with Crystal’s third season being better received and the story’s continuation, and 2021’s Sailor Moon Eternal, a solid crowd pleaser.

And now it’s time for the final segment of the original anime series, Sailor Moon Sailor Stars, to be retold as Sailor Moon Cosmos. Like Eternal, Cosmos is a two-part theatrical feature, and a new trailer has just been released.

The big draw here is the arrival of the Sailor Starlights, a trio of Sailor Senshi who appear on Earth under the guise of members of a male idol singer unit called the Three Lights.

Within the Sailor Moon Sailor Stars anime, the Starlights’ bodies change from female to male while in their Three Lights forms, while in the manga they merely visually disguise themselves as men. The latter is likely to be how things are in Cosmos, given that the Sailor Moon anime reboot as a whole is sticking closer to creator Naoko Takeuchi’s original manga.

Though voice actress Kotono Mitsuichi reprises her role as Sailor Moon in the reboot, all other characters have been recast, and that pattern continues with the Starlights. Taking over as Sailor Star Fighter is Marina Inoue, while Sayori Hayami steps into the role of Sailor Star Maker and Ayane Sakura will voice Sailor Star Healer.

Sailor Moon Cosmos’ first part opens in Japanese theaters on June 9, and its second three weeks later, on June 30.

Source: Twitter/@sailor_movie via Otakomu

Images: YouTube/sailormoon-official

