We can neither confirm nor deny whether wearing this necklace will transform you into Eternal Sailor Moon.

In honor of the two-part Sailor Moon Cosmos film coming to theaters in Japan next month, officially licensed goods distributer Premico has partnered with a traditional craft to produce a pendant necklace paying homage to the Silver Crystal, an important magical item throughout the plot of Sailor Moon. The necklace went on sale for 54,780 yen (US$397) on Premico’s online shop on May 16 with plans to ship in mid-June.

▼ A necklace truly worthy of the Princess of the Moon

The main pendant features one of three total cubic zirconia gems representing the Silver Crystal set in the midst of intricate flower petals crafted using a traditional silverwork technique called Hirado Zaiku, which was introduced from the Netherlands during the Edo period (1603-1868). “Hirado” refers to the name of the city in Nagasaki Prefecture where the Dutch Trading Post was located in the early 1600s. The technique is characterized by superfine, intertwined silver wires ultimately resembling delicate lace.

▼ The 400-year-old craft, Hirado Zaiku

The rest of the necklace is made from a mix of both pure silver and sterling silver, including the clasp, which is intricately designed to replicate the Eternal Moon Article transformation brooch that allows Sailor Moon to transform into her ultimate incarnation of Eternal Sailor Moon.

In terms of dimensions, the chain length is 48 centimeters (18.9 inches), the height of the pendant plus the clasp is about 3.5 centimeters, and the width is about 2.5 centimeters.

A stunning necklace like this also needs a gorgeous jewelry box, and Premico doesn’t disappoint. The round box comes with a gold foil stamp of the Eternal Moon Article on the outside of the lid, while the inside features Sailor Moon Cosmos‘ logo.

We’ve been eagerly looking forward to seeing the Sailor Starlights on the big screen since Cosmos was announced, so perhaps purchasing this necklace will help with the anticipation a bit until the first part of the film hits theaters on June 9.

Source: @Press via ITmedia

Images: @Press

