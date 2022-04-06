Everyone’s favorite depressed egg is ready to spruce up your Easter breakfast!

Easter is coming up, and that means it’s the season for colorful bunny and egg motifs. Even in Japan, the cute, pastel decorations of Easter are becoming popular, and honestly who better to represent the egg category of Easter than Sanrio’s lazy raw egg character, Gudetama? After all, he is the bright, springy color of yellow!

Okay, maybe he isn’t the best representation of Easter aesthetics, but we love him anyway, and he is an egg, so there is a connection there…

So that’s why Japanese health- and eco-conscious donut specialty shop Floresta has teamed up with Sanrio to produce Gudetama-themed donuts for Easter! They’ll be released over two rounds throughout April, and though the depressed and perpetually tired egg is usually too exhausted to muster up the energy to do anything, he’s actually making an effort this time around by donning a pair of bunny ears for the first round.

He and his overexcited baby chick friend Shakipiyo are featured in a pair of round donuts that come with a donut hole shaped like one or the other on top. Written on Gudetama’s donut is “I’m so tired”, but he’s still doing his best to wear his bunny ears and appear lively. Meanwhile, Shakipiyo, with his eggshell pants, contentedly sits on his donut. Both donuts sell for 520 yen each (US$4.23) and are available now until April 12.

The second round includes a cup of iced donut holes called the “Koro Koro Cup” (“Roly-Poly Cup”). One of the donut holes is decorated to look like Gudetama’s grimacing face wearing what looks like Shakipiyo’s eggshell pants, and another features the face of Nisetama, who is a mysterious but cheerful Sanrio character in a yellow bodysuit. Other donut holes in pretty Easter colors are also included. The cup will sell for 690 yen and be available from April 13 to 24.

By the way, the yellow color of the coating on Gudetama, Shakipiyo, and Nisetama’s donuts is actually made with kabocha powder, which is produced from domestically-sourced Japanese pumpkins and is mixed into Forester’s trademark white chocolate dip. Though the pumpkin flavor doesn’t sing of spring, it still sounds delicious! And of course, since Floresta prides themselves on hand-making every donut, you know you’re in for a fresh, tasty treat.

The Gudetama Easter Donuts will be available at Floresta stores during their designated time frames, but all three are also available to order online now until 11:59 p.m. on April 14, regardless of their in-store release dates. If you love Gudetama and want to try some delicious, health-conscious Gudetama-themed donuts, then you’ll want to check out your local Floresta store or order online soon!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gudetama has appeared in edible form. We’re still hoping for the Gudetama McFlurry will come back to McDonald’s Japan one day!

Source, images: PR Times

