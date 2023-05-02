A new flexible learning-based high school program allows students to pursue their passions in preparation for careers in the gaming industry.

Midorigaoka Gakuen, an educational institution that operates preschools and schools in Ibaraki Prefecture, has just opened Eiko Digital Creative High School in two locations: an Urawa branch in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, and a main branch in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture. All together, there are 41 new first-year students enrolled at both schools.

▼ The inaugural entrance ceremony for the Urawa branch was held on April 17 at Saitama Hall.

Of particular note at these new correspondence, credit-based learning schools is a course of study specializing in e-sports. The schools seek to develop students’ personal growth through gaming–not only in terms of gaming strategies, but also by teaching skills in event planning, video editing, and distribution technology that will equip graduates for success in pro gaming or live commentating careers. The programs will also provide support for graduates who elect to continue their studies into university.

▼ If this is your future dream, perhaps Eiko Digital Creative High School is the place to make it happen.

It will be some time before these first students graduate from Eiko Digital Creative High School. In the meantime, we’ll also keep our eye on Japan’s first eSports High School in the Shibuya district of Tokyo that opened a year ago for any exciting updates.

