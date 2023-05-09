Cardcaptor Sakura, Magic Knight Rayearth, and, of course, Tokyo Tower.

Last month, Uniqlo unveiled a collection of T-shirts featuring the art of one of the greatest shonen manga series of all time: Dragon Ball. Now, though, they’re turning their attention to shojo manga, with a new line of T-shirts saluting Clamp.

Arguably the four-woman creative team’s biggest hit, especially overseas, is Cardcaptor Sakura, so naturally the magical girl is represented in Uniqlo’s The World of Clamp lineup, and with an eye-catchingly colorful design.

▼ Though the stylized title rendering may mean that you have to explain to uninitiated friends that the series isn’t called “Cardcaptor Sakur”

▼ Sakura’s cherubic chum Kero-chan is hanging out right under the collar on the back.

Though Cardcaptor Sakura debuted in the mid-‘90s, its sequel segment, the Clear Card Arc, got started in 2016, with a 22-episode anime adaptation two years later. Last month came the welcome news that more Clear Card Arc anime episodes are now in production, so fittingly there’s also a second Uniqlo Sakura tee, this one in a cherry blossom-like pink with some of Sakura’s magical items on the back

Stretching a little further into Clamp’s back catalog, there’s also a shirt for fans of Magic Knight Rayearth, Clamp’s take on an RPG-style isekai story with a bold mix of zany sight gags and gut-wrenching sacrifice.

▼ Fun fact: almost all of the Rayearth supporting cast characters’ dramatic-sounding names, like Emeraude and Presea, are actually taken from fairly mundane Japanese cars of the early ‘90s.

Clamp has always had a fondness for setting scenes in or around Tokyo Tower, and many an overseas fan’s first lasting impression of the structure came from the group’s manga/anime. Furthering the association is Uniqlo’s Clamp shirt with silhouettes of characters from multiple series superimposed beside the spire.

Neither the Tokyo Tower nor Rayearth shirts have any graphics on the back. The back is where you’ll find the most dramatic visuals of the shirts for Tsubasa Reservoir Chronicle and xxxHolic, though.

▼ Not that the Mokonas on the front aren’t cute or anything, though.

Each shirt is priced at 1,500 yen (US$11.50), and the collection is scheduled to go on sale in mid-July, with online sales to be conducted through the Unqilo e-store here. And if you need even more anime shirts to round out your summer wardrobe, Studio Ghibli has some new short-sleeved options too.

Source: Uniqlo via Otakomu

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where yes, of course he knows that Umi is the best Rayearth character.