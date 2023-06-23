Traditional Japanese sweet gets an indulgent luxury makeover.

Belgian chocolatier Godiva has been treating its fans in Japan to some unusual regional exclusives recently, combining its signature rich chocolate with local delicacies like yokan and koji as part of the Godiva x Zen-Noh Collaboration Project.

This tie-up with Zen-Noh, otherwise known as the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Group’s National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, now has another big name on board for its newest release — esteemed luxury fruit store Ginza Sembikiya.

These three big hitters have joined forces to create an amazing Ginza Chocolat Daifuku, which is available in three varieties, featuring specialty fruit from various prefectures.

▼ Daifuku are traditional sweets that contain a sweet filling wrapped in a thin layer of sticky rice.



The first daifuku contains a Tochiotome strawberry from Tochigi Prefecture​, a variety noted for its perfect balance between tartness and sweetness, which is said to pair well with the richness of chocolate.

The Koryoku Kiwi, a variety from Kagawa Prefecture characterised by its bright green flesh and high sugar content, is said to be a good match for the mochi sticky rice coating and smooth chocolate cream.

Rounding out the collection is the Kumquat from Kagoshima Prefecture, which has a sweet skin and moderately sour flesh to create an exciting contrast to the rich chocolate.

The combination of luxury fruit and chocolate takes daifuku sweets to a whole new level of deliciousness, but they don’t come cheap, with each one priced at 842 yen (US$5.93). Still, for fans of Godiva and Sembikiya, or daifuku in general, it’ll be a price worth paying, especially as the sweets are only being made in limited quantities from 14 June.

A collaboration like this is about as rare as Godiva Curry Bread, so if you’re a fan of the brand be sure to swing by a Godiva store in Japan or shop online while they’re available!

