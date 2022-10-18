Savory dreams are made of this.

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the name of Japanese fast-food chain Mos Burger?

Burgers? Absolutely.

Moss? It’s quite possible.

But chances are “chicken” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for a good number of people. That is something that Mos Burger is looking to rectify with a Moschikin awareness campaign. And what better way to get people’s attention than with a sleeping bag in the shape of a huge piece of Moschikin.

Image: Mos Burger

Moschikin is a chicken breast deep-fried in rice flour for a uniquely crispy texture and seasoned with Japanese-oriented seasonings such as soy sauce that pair well with the rice flavor of the coating.

It’s also cut in such a way that the end of the wing is still connected. As a result there’s a little nub that sticks out with a single piece of chicken wing bone. This allows you to firmly hold the chicken while also not having to worry about other bones in the meat.

And in the case of the sleeping bag, the wing bone acts as a head cushion!

▼ It does kind of resemble a little chaise lounge

Image: ©SoraNews24

In addition to the chicken bag and bone pillow, this delicious looking breaded bedding also comes with a Moschikin eye mask so nothing will interfere with your most succulent dreams.

So, how can we get our hands on one of these bad boys?

First, you’ll need to register to make online orders with Mos Burger, either from their website or by downloading the official Mos Burger app.

Image: ©SoraNews24

Then, you’ll need to enter on the official contest site and also make a purchase of over 600 yen ($4) that includes Moschikin. This can be either a five-pack for 1,400 ($9) or individual orders of Moschikin for 280 yen ($2) each. The 10-pack for 2,800 yen ($19) is not eligible nor is the Variety Pack C which includes Moschikin, though I don’t know why. I’m also new to the whole fried chicken sleeping bag game.

▼ The frozen five-pack is a good option for those who want to spread out their Moschikin consumption.

Image: ©SoraNews24

Once that all is done, you will be in the running to become one of 500 lucky owners of a Moschikin sleeping bag as chosen by lottery. Entry to the contest is open from 17 October to 15 November. Winners will be chosen in late November and are expected to receive their bags sometime after mid-December.

That should be just in time to pass the winter months curled up in nice warm cutlet.

Source: Mos Burger

Top image: Mos Burger

