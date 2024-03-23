Pakuchi pizza is now a forest, but it’s only in leaf for a limited time.

Whether you refer to it as coriander, cilantro, or “pakuchi” as it’s known in Japanese, the leaves and stems of the Coriandrum sativum plant have a distinct flavour that some people love and others hate. If you’re one of the proponents on the pr0-pakuchi side of the divide, then you’re in for a real treat, because Pizza Hut is bringing back its coriander pizza in Japan, and this time it has 200 percent more of the herb to amplify the flavour.

Pizza Hut first got the idea to pack a pizza with pakuchi last March, when it released the “Pakuchi Sugite Kusa” (“Too Much Coriander Herb“) in an effort to shock members of Generation Z. Not only did it shock them and those in other age brackets, it wowed them, because Pizza Hut ended up extending the sales period to satisfy its customers, selling twice as many as predicted.

▼ “Pakuchi Sugite Kusa” is a name with two meanings, as “kusa” means “herb” but can also mean “LOL” in Internet slang.

While Pizza Hut underestimated the demand for the unusual pizza, it also underestimated customers’ love for the herb, because some of the feedback included statements such as, “You can use more pakuchi!” and “The cilantro was so good I ended up adding more of it myself!” In response, the chain is now re-releasing the pizza with twice as much coriander as before, and giving it a new name to boot: “Pakuchi Sugite Kusa Koete Mori“.

▼ The new name can mean both “The Forest Beyond Too Much Coriander Herb” and “Too Much Coriander The Forest Beyond LOL “.

However you choose to read it, the idea is clear — the humble herb has become a forest, and to ensure it stays fresh for when you eat it, the pakuchi is packaged in a separate tub for customers.

The new pizza will be sold in a medium size at 507 Pizza Hut stores around Japan (participating store list linked below), priced from 2,980 yen (US$19.73) for takeout. It’ll only be available for a limited time, from 21 March to 14 April.

