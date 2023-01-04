Japanese fast food chain teams up with a popular character for its New Year’s fukubukuro.

For the past couple of years, Japanese fast food chain Mos Burger has been teaming up with little bear character Rilakkuma for its New Year’s fukubukuro lucky bag, but this year, there’s a new star character on board for the celebrations.

The cute character enlisted for the job is Sanrio’s Cinnamoroll, and its popularity helped to make the bags a sell-out hit when pre-sales opened on 1 December. We almost missed out on getting a bag ourselves, as there are only a limited number available and we didn’t make a reservation until 11 December, when we visited 20 stores that had all sold out.

We eventually found one store in Tokyo’s neighbouring Chiba Prefecture that still accepted reservations, so we were able to pick up a bag from 30 December, when they became available.

It’s important to preorder a Mos Burger fukubukuro, because when we visited on New Year’s Day, there was a sign to let people know they’d already sold out.

▼ ”完売御礼” (“kanbaiorei”) literally means “sold out gratitude”, which is a polite way of saying “thank you, we’re sold out”.

So let’s take a look at the contents of this year’s Mos Burger lucky bag, produced in collaboration with Cinnamoroll, a character so popular it’s won first place in the “Sanrio Character Awards” for three consecutive years.

First up, we have the vouchers, which offer discounts totalling 3,500 yen (US$26.73), which is the cost of the bag.

This is a 500-yen price increase from last year’s lucky bag, which cost 3,000 yen, but seeing as the total amount of free vouchers has increased as well, it’s no real loss to customers.

With the vouchers covering the cost of the bag, all the Cinnamoroll items were essentially a free bonus, so let’s take a look at our gifts below.

▼ A pocket mirror…

▼ …a mini pouch…

▼ …and a fluffy hair band.

▼ Handy for keeping the hair out of your face during your skincare routine.

Finally, we have a fluffy blanket, which we’ll be using as a lap blanket to keep warm while working at the office.

So all in all, the Mos Burger lucky bag is well worth the investment — not only does it give you discounts on menu items, it gives you a bunch of exclusive tie-up merchandise to boot. After joining forces with Sailor Moon and even Hershey’s, Cinnamoroll is a character that’s going places, and it’s one we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this year!

