Because sometimes it’s hard to imagine a real animal fixing your slouch.

In February 2023, four little plushies made a big splash in the SoraNews24 pond for being both functional and cute. Funbaruzu are stuffed animals that perch on the edge of your desk to help correct slouching problems.

They were originally available in rabbit, bear, sloth, and monkey forms. Since then the Funbaruzu family has expanded to include even more animals, mostly based in reality, along with some collaborations with Spy x Family and Sanrio; and on March 19, they welcomed two new members not often seen in real life: a yeti and a unicorn.

All Funbaruzu characters have a name, a personality, and a backstory, so let’s introduce the new members of the fam! Mocotti is a yeti who lives deep in the snowy mountains. He feels happiest when he’s drinking a piping hot mug of corn soup. He has some serious bedhead when he wakes up, thanks to all of his fur.

Stella the Unicorn is adored by all, looking cute no matter what she does. She loves sweets so much that her main source of nutrition is cotton candy. She may look sweet and fragile, but she actually has a will of steel.

Like all Funbaruzu critters, Mocotti and Stella come with a heart-shaped cushion that contributes to its posture-correcting capabilities.

Despite Mocotti and Stella being magical creatures, Funbaruzus’ short arms mean they unfortunately aren’t able to do computer work for you; but they can certainly make it more bearable!

Funbaruzu are available for purchase online or at various stores in Japan like Loft, Kiddy Land, Blue Bleuet, and Shimachu Homes, for 2,970 yen (US$19.59) each. Let us know what creature you think they should create next!

Sources: PR Times, Dreams

Images: PR Times

[ Read in Japanese ]