Gelato Pique creates sweet and cozy sets for fans of Eevee, Slowpoke, and more.

It’s a testament to just how great Pokémon’s art design is that the cast of Pocket Monsters look like perfect pals both for going on an adventure with or snuggling up with for a cozy nap. It’s the second of those two traits that’s of interest to Gelato Pique, one of Japan’s favorite sleep/roomwear makers, who’ve just announced a brand new collaboration with wellness app/game Pokémon Sleep.

Gelato Pique’s biggest claim to fame is their extra-soft, supremely fluffy pajama sets. For this second tie-up with Pokémon Sleep (coming a year after their first one), Gelato Pique’s women’s-size “Baby Moco” parka and shorts are available in the styles of Eevee, Slowpoke, and Ditto.

▼ The tails on the backs of the Eevee and Slowpoke parkas are cute touches…

▼ …and the Ditto one has the Pokémon’s face drawn on the hood, so you can pull it down for a complete transformation.

Slowpoke is exclusive to women’s sizes, but there are also versions of Eevee and Ditto for men…

…kids…

…and, for maximum adorableness, babies.

If you’re thinking, though, that as cute as those designs are, they look more than a little too warm for sleeping in on a midsummer’s night, Gelato Pique also has lighter ladies’ Pokémon Sleep T-shirt/shorts sets for fans of Charmander, Pikachu, Slowpoke, Eevee, Snorlax, and Togepi.

Once again, there’s a more limited selection for men, who can choose between Eevee and Snorlax…

…while kids and babies can pick from those two and Pikachu too.

Also part of the collection are hairbands for Eevee, Slowpoke and Ditto…

…and room slippers.

Oh, and if you were wondering about those Pikachu bedsheets we saw back at the beginning of the article, those are on offer too, as part of a three-piece set that includes single-size sheets, a duvet cover, and a pillowcase…

…and finally, because you can never have too much Pikachu stuff, there’s a giant cuddly Pikachu cushion that’s 65 centimeters (25.6 inches) tall if you stand it up, which is about twice as tall as its official Pokédex-listed height.

The Baby Moko sets are priced at 17,820 yen (US$111) for women’s sizes, 19,140 for men’s, 14,960 for kids’, and 9,680 yen for babies’. For the T-shirt/shorts sets those prices shift to 10,890, 11,880, 8,800, and 7,920 yen, while the hairbands are 3,410, slippers 5,390, bedding set 17,820, and Pikachu cushion 11,880 yen. The whole lineup goes on sale July 26 through the Gelato Pique online store here and at the chain’s physical stores across Japan.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Gelato Pique, PR Times, Gelato Pique (2, 3, 4, 5)

