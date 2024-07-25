Totoro proves he can be adorable and elegant.

The words “museum gift shop” usually bring to mind an inventory of knickknacks that range from tacky to forgettable. Bookmarks, keychains, silkscreen T-shirts, those kinds of things.

But it’s a different story, as you might expect, at the Ghibli Museum’s shop. As a facility focused on the works of one of the most artistically talented anime studios in the history of the industry, the Ghibli Museum store is stuffed with beautifully designed memorabilia, including sublimely stylish fashion accessories like this.

Created in conjunction with Tokyo apparel company Mina Perhonen, this is the Ghibli Museum Original Totoro Forest Parade Cuddle Purse. Yes, the name is a bit of a mouthful, but to be fair there’s a lot going on aesthetically, and a lot to like.

First and foremost, there’s the delicate lace featuring Totoro walking through a forest, which drapes down from the top of the bag to gently sway back and forth as you walk.

You might have already spotted the acorns within the lace pattern, but what about the other acorns that function as the clasp grip?

And as for why this is called a “cuddle purse,” the term is used here as a descriptor for how it has a pair of clasp-closed compartments, one inside the other, to help you keep everything organized.

▼ So, for example, if you really are picking up acorns, you can separate them from, say, your phone, so that they won’t scratch the screen.

The purse even comes with a drawstring pouch to store it inside of and prevent the lace getting caught on anything when you’re not using it.

Despite being called the Ghibli Museum Original Totoro Forest Parade Cuddle Purse, though, you don’t actually have to visit the Tokyo museum to purchase it, as it’s available through the museum’s online shop here, priced at 48,400 yen (US$302). Do be aware, though, that if you need a bag that’s Ghibli-themed and insulated, the Totoro baby bottle bags are still the ones to go with.

Source, images: Ghibli Museum online shop

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!