Acclaimed director draws special design to help promote his passion project.

The 1988 Studio Ghibli film My Neighbour Totoro has captivated audiences around the world, but did you know the origin story behind the movie lies in the woodlands of Tokyo’s neighbouring Saitama Prefecture? This is where director Hayao Miyazaki would take daily walks, drawing inspiration from the natural environment to create the setting and characters seen in the film, leading the area to be called “Totoro’s Forest“.

Miyazaki’s commitment to preserving this patch of nature in the Sayama Hills district led him to establish a charitable organisation called the Totoro Fund program. This program helps to arrange walking tours and conduct sustainable activities in the forest while maintaining and expanding its protected areas to help conserve the natural flora and fauna.

▼ This official video introduces us to the forest and highlights some of the fund’s initiatives.

Not a lot of people know about the Totoro Fund, which has its own online shop selling exclusive goods, so the popular Ghibli-affiliated Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain has recently been helping to expand its reach by selling some of the goods to its customers. It’s an initiative that’s proven to be so popular that some of the goods have already sold out, but now one of the top-sellers has been restocked, and what makes it so sought after is the fact that it features original illustrations drawn by Miyazaki.

▼ Called the Totoro Fund Goods Parka (Furoshiki Totoro), the hoodie is available in either Grey…

▼ …or Black.

Made from 100-percent cotton, these zip hoodies are lightweight, making them suitable for layering so you can use them year-round.

The “Furoshiki Totoro” design refers to the Totoro that can be seen carrying a bundle of acorns in a “furoshiki”, a traditional cloth used for wrapping and carrying items. It’s a subtle but beautiful design that appears on the chest and back of the garment.

While the movie does feature a Totoro carrying acorns in a sack, the characters here are slightly different, with much more of a hand-drawn feel to them, adding to their charm.

▼ Straight from the hand of Miyazaki.

The original design lets you show your support for Miyazaki and his conservation project while serving as a conversation starter for passersby who spot the unusual artwork.

With all the good work it does for environmental conservation, we’re happy to see the Totoro Fund getting more exposure, and with the hoodies priced at 6,600 yen (US$46.02) each, it’s a sweet way to support the foundation while also showing your love for the director and the place where Totoro was born.

And if you have more money to spare, these Totoro Fund T-shirts and bags are waiting to join your collection!

