Totoro doesn’t really care how old you are if you need him to keep something hot or cold for you.

For all of its scenes of whimsical adventures with magical forest spirits, at the core of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro is a story of the love between parents and children. Mei and Satsuki’s move to their new countryside home is part of a plan to keep the family closer together while their mother is recuperating in the hospital, with both of the sisters and their father all doing their best to adjust to their new lifestyle, even when it’s challenging, because of their devotion to one another.

In addition to being family-themed, Totoro is also a very family-friendly anime, with the Studio Ghibli classic being one of the first pieces of Japanese animation that many adult fans show to their own kids. So there was some sound logic, and also some very cute visual design, involved in the creation of these insulated Totoro baby bottle pouches.

Offered through Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, the pouches come in two varieties, a single-bottle size (pictured above) and a two-bottle size. Both feature an adorable illustrated pattern with both the large and small Totoros strolling through a forest, with some Soot Sprites hanging out amongst the trees too.

Practical touches include a clip on the strap so that you can easily attach/remove the pouch to/from a stroller handle and an external pocket. Inside there’s another pocket to help keep everything organized, and most importantly, the aluminum-film lining that keeps the bag insulated and makes sure whatever you put inside stays hot or cold, whichever it was when you zipped the bag closed.

The bags are designed to hold 240-mililiter (8.1-ounce) bottles, with the 1,705-yen (US$10.65) single-bottle bag measuring 15 x 23 x 9.5 centimeters (5.9 x 9.1 x 3.7 inches) and the 1,980-yen two-bottle version 21 x 23 x 11 centimeters. Donguri Kyowakoku says that the bags are meant for use with baby formula and are sized to be able to hold both a bottle filled with water and the unmixed formula powder, and they caution against using the bag to carry around already-made milk, as a precaution against it going bad while out and about.

Now, all that said, we’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that maybe, just maybe, there are some of you who’d be interested in having a Totoro insulated bag even though you don’t have a baby. Perhaps realizing this, Donguri Kyowakoku also mentions that these pouches work just fine for things other than baby bottles too (especially since they don’t come with bottles included), such as snacks, and they’d work for non-baby formula beverages as well. So if you’ve got things you’d like Totoro to keep hot or cold for you, they’re both available (single-bottle here, two-bottle here) through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

