As the weather gets colder, accessories get fluffier, and the cutest ones around right now are a range of purses from Studio Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku.

Starting with the “Fluffy Purse“, there are three to choose from, featuring characters from the 1988 classic My Neighbour Totoro.

The first character in the lineup is the “Large Totoro“, as the gentle grey giant is officially known.

Distinguished by its triangular nose, whiskers and grey belly markings, this Totoro is the largest of the three that appear in the movie.

In its guise as purse, though, this Totoro has a pouch and clasp on its rear, which is large enough to hold coins or small accessories.

Measuring 13.5 × 12 × 11 centimetres (5.31 × 4.72 × 4.33 inches), this Totoro is perfectly sized to fit snugly in your palms, warming your hands and your heart while you use it.

Moving down a size in the Totoro family is the Medium Totoro, distinguished by its small nose, blue fur, and blue belly markings.

Like the grey Totoro, this one also has a cleverly concealed back pouch, but in terms of size the disparity isn’t as pronounced as it is in the movie, with the measurements being 13.5 × 11.5 × 11 centimetres.

Finally, we have the Small Totoro, which differs from the others by not having any nose at all.

It’s no less adorable, though, and although its monochrome hue makes it look deceptively larger than all three, it remains the smallest, at 15 × 10 × 11 centimetres.

The price tag for this one is the smallest, at 3,300 yen (US$21.43) compared to 3,630 yen for the Medium and Large Totoros.

▼ The trio are beautifully designed to look like fluffy soft toys from the front…

▼ …while concealing their functional purpose from behind.

As an added bonus, the retail chain has also revealed a new collection of Fluffy Mini Purses, featuring a wider array of characters from a variety of films. Measuring in at roughly 8.5 × 6 × 6 centimetres, these are slightly smaller than the regular fluffy purses, and they’re all identically priced, at 2,068 yen each.

▼ First up, we have a trio of Totoros to match the larger purses.

Joining them for this adventure is the Catbus, with its bright yellow eyes and adorable grin.

Each purse comes with a detachable chain so you can attach it to your bag and show it off to passersby.

▼ Representing the 2001 hit Spirited Away, we have the Otori–sama…

▼…the mysterious No Face…

▼…and Boh Mouse.

▼ Though the Soot Sprites appear in both Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro, this one is from the latter, as it has no arms.

▼ Rounding out the collection, we have Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service…

▼…and San’s Mask from Princess Mononoke.

With so many pouches to choose from, it’ll be hard to decide which ones to welcome into our home. Right now, though, the choices are limited to the Fluffy Purses and the first six Mini Purses, as Jiji, San’s Mask, Boh Mouse, and the Soot Sprite are yet to be officially released. The ones that are currently available can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, while the other four (all linked below) will hopefully be joining the others shortly!

