First-ever collaboration is like a good-luck talisman for a certain group of people in Japan.



Though we’re now at the start of a new calendar year, it’s actually the end of the year in terms of schools and finances. That means final-year students in elementary, junior high and high schools are getting ready to sit for entrance exams to further their education when the new school year begins in April.

▼ For many students in Japan, now is crunch time.

As students feel the crunch, KitKat, a chocolate famous for its crunch, is busier than ever, due to the winning connotations in its name. Pronounced “Kitto Katto” in Japanese, “kitto” also means “surely” while “katto” sounds like “katsu“, which means “to win”, making it a popular lucky gift for students.

▼ KitKat leans into its lucky image in Japan with limited-edition releases that come with encouraging messages of support.

This year, KitKat is expanding its reach by collaborating with Pizza Hut to produce a special “Handy Melts“, which is what the chain calls its easy-to-eat style of handheld pizzas. This new menu item, called “Kitto Meccha Melting Handy Melts – Made with KitKat” (“Kitto Meccha Melting” means “Surely Super Melting”) marks the first-ever tie-up between Pizza Hut and KitKat, with both companies behind the product saying they “share the same desire to support examinees who study hard every day.”

Inside the Handy Melt is an entire KitKat, which adds a unique taste and texture to the mix as the crunchy wafers meld into the melty chocolate and contrast beautifully with the crispy dough. Rather than being added afterwards, the KitKat is actually baked with the Melt to ensure it oozes sufficiently into the cheese, creating an unforgettable treat that’s designed to impart good luck to the eater while also reducing their stress levels.

Just looking at the decadent Melt is enough to send us into a food coma, and we can’t wait to try it when it’s released for a limited time at Pizza Hut stores around Japan, priced at 430 yen (US$2.72).

