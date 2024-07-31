Kitty-chan brings the cuteness to this beauty product collaboration.

Hello Kitty may be celebrating her 50th birthday this year, but the Sanrio star is in no way slowing down in her role as ambassador for all things cute and stylish. We recently got word that Kitty-chan was teaming up with cosmetics brand Clinique for a special collection of exclusive merch, and now we’ve got the items in our hands!

The Hello! Clinique campaign kicked off on July 31, and we were sent a bundle of the three items being offered as part of it. All of these are being given as extras when purchasing Clinique products in Japan, with the first being a Hello Kitty handkerchief.

For this design, Kitty-chan’s traditional outfit and color scheme have been given a Clinique-style makeover, as she’s donned one of the white lab coats worn by Clinique’s cosmetics consultants and is sporting a bow in the pastel shade of green that’s Clinique’s brand image color.

The handkerchief is being given to customers spending 6,600 yen (US$42) or more at Clinique department store counters or through the brand’s online shop. For those whose tabs are a littler higher, 8,800 yen or more, you get your choice of one of two drawstring pouch designs, “Dot” or “Face.”

The Dot design is a playful pattern, with alternating columns of the seated Kitty-chan and the Clinique logo…

…while the Face design has her looking right at you.

They’re both undeniably cute, but the Face pattern is the one to go for if you’re planning to put a lot of stuff inside, since the fuller the pouch is, the more adorably round Kitty-chan’s face becomes.

With the pouches measuring 18 x 18 x 11 centimeters (7.1 x 7.1 x 4.3 inches), they’re handy not just for keeping things organized at home but also for holding necessities for an overnight trip or gym session, and the vinyl-like material feels sturdy and relatively water-repellant too.

As for what to buy to get up to that 8,800-yen qualifying line for the pouches, Clinique sent us some suggestions in the form of a bottle of their Smart Repair Serum and a container of Smart Repair Up Cream, which are priced at 11,000 and 13,420 yen, respectively. Both of these are from the brand’s Smart Clinical Repair of anti-aging skin care products, perhaps a fitting choice for those who’ve been fans of Hello Kitty since the early days of her long career.

The Hello Kitty Clinique handkerchiefs and pouches are scheduled to be available from now until September 30, and there’s another round of collaboration items set to be unveiled in late August, which we can’t wait to see.

Related: Clinique Japan online store

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]